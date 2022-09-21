Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Matt LaFleur Has 'No Idea' If Packers Star Will Play Sunday
The Green Bay Packers have a massive road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. But the status of one key Packers player appears to be very much up in the air. That player is All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to make his debut this season after getting just 27 snaps all of last season. And head coach Matt LaFleur still has no timetable on his return.
Tom Brady Lauds Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Bucs-Packers Game
The two will square off for the first time since Tampa Bay beat Green Bay in the 2020 NFC title game.
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Bakhtiari’s long-and-winding comeback has hit another snag. Or, it’s possible the plan was to hold him out on Wednesday – the lone padded practice of the week – practice him on Thursday and Friday, and have him in the lineup for Sunday’s big game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Packers-Buccaneers Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari Questionable; Watkins, Godwin Out
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have wounded left tackles and injury-plagued receiver groups headed into Sunday’s game.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers ruled out receiver Sammy Watkins and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis and receiver Christian Watson as questionable for Sunday’s Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s...
Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones Owns A Texas Restaurant & Not All Reviews Are Positive
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones shares a love for El Paso, TX, so strong that he opened his own restaurant, Showtyme Sports Grill, back in March. Although Jones was born in Savannah, GA, the athlete attended high school in Texas and played college football at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
NFL Week 3 odds, picks: Rams' pressure vs. Kyler Murray sparks win, Packers' ground game too much for Bucs
After a wild Week 2, we have a little more clarity as to which teams are good and which teams might struggle this season. Here are the moves and subsequent Week 3 matchups on my radar, along with how they could impact the outcome of these games. Los Angeles Rams...
NFL・
Milwaukee Bucks Land Malik Beasley In Major Trade Scenario
It always feels wrong to celebrate failure. At the same time, in a rat race, one rat’s failure is another’s success. The NBA is no different. That’s the nature of competition. Suppose you work in an office. Perhaps your direct superior made a massive mistake. His or her job is in jeopardy.
NBA・
