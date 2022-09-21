ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Has 'No Idea' If Packers Star Will Play Sunday

The Green Bay Packers have a massive road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. But the status of one key Packers player appears to be very much up in the air. That player is All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to make his debut this season after getting just 27 snaps all of last season. And head coach Matt LaFleur still has no timetable on his return.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Bakhtiari’s long-and-winding comeback has hit another snag. Or, it’s possible the plan was to hold him out on Wednesday – the lone padded practice of the week – practice him on Thursday and Friday, and have him in the lineup for Sunday’s big game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBA Analysis Network

Milwaukee Bucks Land Malik Beasley In Major Trade Scenario

It always feels wrong to celebrate failure. At the same time, in a rat race, one rat’s failure is another’s success. The NBA is no different. That’s the nature of competition. Suppose you work in an office. Perhaps your direct superior made a massive mistake. His or her job is in jeopardy.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy