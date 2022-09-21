Read full article on original website
How Arkansas hunters are helping feed those in need this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon the woods of the Natural State will be filled with orange and camo as hunters take to their stand. Ronnie Ritter is the executive director for Hunters Feeding the Hungry. He said that deer season is an incredible opportunity to provide food for those who need it in Arkansas.
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas
Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat
THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
6 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Arkansas (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Arkansas. More Than Just Parks has 6 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
The Beast of Bradley – AGFC Alligator Gar Project [VIDEO]
We recently spoke with Dylan Hann with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission representing southwest Arkansas. Over the last months, the AGFC has been conducting experiments on Alligator Garfish from the Red/Sulpher River junction. It was reported that among the fish was possibly a new record size!. We documented the...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer returns this weekend
TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.
Appreciation for Arkansas Firefighters at 2022 Rural Fire Show
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and the Arkansas Rural and Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting the 2022 Rural Fire Show on October 1, at the Conway Expo and Event Center. This is a free event in appreciation of all firefighters in Arkansas and their families to honor them...
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
XNA may fly away from Highfill community
HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
DYK: Only One East Texas School Made the Blue Ribbon List?
Congratulations are in order for the 31 Texas schools that made the Texas Blue Ribbon School list for 2022, only one of our East Texas schools made that list. In a press release on Monday, September 19, 2022, from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, all 31 schools were listed that made the Blue Ribbon Schools list, but one jumped off the page to me... three cheers for DeKalb Elementary School!
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
