Arkansas State

THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat

THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
morethanjustparks.com

6 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Arkansas (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Arkansas. More Than Just Parks has 6 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ARKANSAS STATE
texarkanafyi.com

The Beast of Bradley – AGFC Alligator Gar Project [VIDEO]

We recently spoke with Dylan Hann with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission representing southwest Arkansas. Over the last months, the AGFC has been conducting experiments on Alligator Garfish from the Red/Sulpher River junction. It was reported that among the fish was possibly a new record size!. We documented the...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer returns this weekend

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will also be a touch higher with dew points in the lower 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Saturday however a few clouds may linger through the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out in southern Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?

With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

XNA may fly away from Highfill community

HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
LIFESTYLE
Kait 8

Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
JONESBORO, AR
Kicker 102.5

DYK: Only One East Texas School Made the Blue Ribbon List?

Congratulations are in order for the 31 Texas schools that made the Texas Blue Ribbon School list for 2022, only one of our East Texas schools made that list. In a press release on Monday, September 19, 2022, from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, all 31 schools were listed that made the Blue Ribbon Schools list, but one jumped off the page to me... three cheers for DeKalb Elementary School!
TEXAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

