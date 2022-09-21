Read full article on original website
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
‘CannaBus’ making a stop in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One of three state-licensed medical marijuana companies is visiting East Texas soon. “Goodblend” is visiting Nacogdoches with their “CannaBus” on Oct. 12. The business is one of only three state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company offers the widest selection of medicinal cannabis products in Texas, according to goodblend’s website. […]
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
TEXAS TRIBUNE – Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!” Franklin, whose left leg is […]
ktbb.com
Grand Saline ISD to increase law enforcement presence after “threatening comments”
GRAND SALINE – Grand Saline ISD said there will be more law enforcement at their campuses after a middle school student made threatening comments in class on Wednesday. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Officials said they are investigating the situation, and the student will not be allowed return to Grand Saline Middle School until authorities decide that there is no threat to everyone at the district. “Our first and foremost goal is to make sure students and staff are safe at school. Threatening speech will not be tolerated and will result in swift and severe consequences,” said Grand Saline ISD in a prepared statement.
2 Longview students arrested for allegedly making ‘threats of violence’ toward schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A middle school and a high school student in Longview were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday after police were made aware of alleged threats made by the students to campuses in the city, officials said. According to Longview Police Department, the allegations were investigated by members […]
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX
Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
Motorcyclist dead after truck hits him on Highway 64 outside Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is dead, and a woman taken to the hospital following a Wednesday evening wreck on State Highway 64, just outside of Tyler. According to a DPS preliminary investigation, Phyllis Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was traveling north on County Road 210 and stopped at the intersection of HWY 64. […]
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
Rusk County Sheriff: It’s baby copperhead season, be watchful
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook Wednesday to remind everyone it’s baby copperhead season. The post explains that copperheads like damp areas, so watch around toys, dog bowls, flower pots, etc. Remember to look before you grab anything outside. One way to identify them is that baby copperheads […]
