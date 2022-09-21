ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Whitehouse, TX
Whitehouse, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KETK / FOX51 News

‘CannaBus’ making a stop in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One of three state-licensed medical marijuana companies is visiting East Texas soon. “Goodblend” is visiting Nacogdoches with their “CannaBus” on Oct. 12. The business is one of only three state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company offers the widest selection of medicinal cannabis products in Texas, according to goodblend’s website. […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Grand Saline ISD to increase law enforcement presence after “threatening comments”

GRAND SALINE – Grand Saline ISD said there will be more law enforcement at their campuses after a middle school student made threatening comments in class on Wednesday. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Officials said they are investigating the situation, and the student will not be allowed return to Grand Saline Middle School until authorities decide that there is no threat to everyone at the district. “Our first and foremost goal is to make sure students and staff are safe at school. Threatening speech will not be tolerated and will result in swift and severe consequences,” said Grand Saline ISD in a prepared statement.
GRAND SALINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?

Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX

Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

