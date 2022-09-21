Read full article on original website
Related
Zach Bryan Tells The Story Behind “Billy Stay” From His ‘American Heartbreak’ Album
Even though Zach Bryan released his major label debut album American Heartbreak back in May, I still find myself listening to it multiple times a week. The man made a strong case for best country album of 2022 pretty early, and that still remains true today, even four months later. One of those songs I still find myself spinning a ton is “Billy Stay,” an gut-wrenching song about an elderly couple coming to the end of their journey together, as Billy battles […] The post Zach Bryan Tells The Story Behind “Billy Stay” From His ‘American Heartbreak’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
If You Have Multiple Kids, I Neeeed To Know The Funniest Things You've Ever Heard Them Say To Each Other
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
KIDS・
15 Weird Behind-The-Scenes Movie Facts I Bet You've Never Heard Before (Or Maybe You Have, IDK, I Don't Know Your Life)
Christopher Nolan sure did plant a whole lot of corn for Interstellar!
Comments / 0