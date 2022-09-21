ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

18-Year Old Male Injured In Thursday House Fire

(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine why an 18-year old male was injured in a house fire on Roxbury Drive shortly before 3:00 o'clock Thursday (9/22/2022) afternoon. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. His sister was not injured.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
LAFAYETTE, TN
fox17.com

Victim airlifted after roll over crash in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) worked to free a trapped victim after a roll over crash on Saturday. MCFD reports that at 3:01 p.m. units were dispatched for a vehicle rollover. Incident Command reported heavy damage to the vehicle and one occupant possibly trapped.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister Honored By City

(MURFREESBORO) In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual Depot Days in Smyrna This Weekend

(SMYRNA, TN) This weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th, 2022), thousands of people will once again visit Front Street in Smyrna for the 15th Annual Depot Days. There will be over 100 booths filled with vendors, food, businesses, local artisans and even a beer garden at Depot Days.
SMYRNA, TN
smokeybarn.com

Road Rage (Shots Fired) Incident On Hwy 49 Triggers Search For Suspect

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local woman reported that she was shot at and nearly run off the road on Hwy 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon. “The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has identified and obtained warrants for...
ORLINDA, TN
WSMV

Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-40 in Wilson Co.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly interstate crash early Friday morning in outside in Wilson County. According to THP, multiple vehicles crashed on I-40 East between Hwy 231/Murfreesboro Road and Hwy 70/Spart Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. THP confirmed one person died in...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
FRANKLIN, TN

