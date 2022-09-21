Read full article on original website
Siblings, dogs escape Murfreesboro house fire
A Murfreesboro family is without a home after their house caught fire Thursday afternoon.
wgnsradio.com
18-Year Old Male Injured In Thursday House Fire
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine why an 18-year old male was injured in a house fire on Roxbury Drive shortly before 3:00 o'clock Thursday (9/22/2022) afternoon. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. His sister was not injured.
WSMV
Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
fox17.com
Victim airlifted after roll over crash in Maury County
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) worked to free a trapped victim after a roll over crash on Saturday. MCFD reports that at 3:01 p.m. units were dispatched for a vehicle rollover. Incident Command reported heavy damage to the vehicle and one occupant possibly trapped.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle rolled over and caused heavy [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
WSMV
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
wgnsradio.com
MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister Honored By City
(MURFREESBORO) In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual Depot Days in Smyrna This Weekend
(SMYRNA, TN) This weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th, 2022), thousands of people will once again visit Front Street in Smyrna for the 15th Annual Depot Days. There will be over 100 booths filled with vendors, food, businesses, local artisans and even a beer garden at Depot Days.
Hendersonville's growing deer population is causing damages, alderman says
The population in Hendersonville is growing and we're not just talking people. Just about everywhere you turn, there are deer -- lots of them -- and not just at dusk and dawn.
smokeybarn.com
Road Rage (Shots Fired) Incident On Hwy 49 Triggers Search For Suspect
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local woman reported that she was shot at and nearly run off the road on Hwy 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon. “The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has identified and obtained warrants for...
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
WSMV
Deadly crash closes I-40 in Wilson Co.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly interstate crash early Friday morning in outside in Wilson County. According to THP, multiple vehicles crashed on I-40 East between Hwy 231/Murfreesboro Road and Hwy 70/Spart Pike around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. THP confirmed one person died in...
smokeybarn.com
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
Man arrested for making second bomb threat against Nashville school this year
A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
WSMV
Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
