Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League will present Lorena High School with the 2021-22 Class 3A Lone Star Cup Trophy September 23 at halftime of Lorena’s football game against Cameron at Leopard Field. This is Lorena’s first Lone Star Cup Trophy and the first time any school...
– All three North County high school football teams won Friday night. The Paso Robles Bearcats (3-1) hosted the previously undefeated Lompoc Braves (4-0) at War Memorial Stadium. After four games on the road, the Bearcats played their first home game before an enthusiastic home crowd. Lompoc led 7-0 after the first quarter, but the Bearcats came back to take a 21-13 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, Lompoc scored three touchdowns to pull ahead 33-21.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes is now on the other side of the SMU-TCU rivalry, a 100-game series reinvigorated by two wins he had with the Mustangs before moving to become coach of the Big 12 program on the opposite end of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Those wins with Dykes in the last two meetings marked SMU’s first back-to-back victories over the Horned Frogs since 1992-93, when the schools located just more than 40 miles apart were still together in the old Southwest Conference. Dykes will be back in Dallas on Saturday, on the visiting sideline when the Horned Frogs (2-0) play there for the first time since 2018. The game was sold out days in advance, a nod to the recent success in the series for SMU (2-1) and the return of the former coach home fans almost certainly will boo for leaving them at the end of last season. “That’s the way it ought to be. Fans are cheering for their team this year, and what happened last year doesn’t really matter,” Dykes said. “If I bought a ticket to the game, I’d boo me, too.”
