Relationships

#Myths#Stress Hormones#Partnership Parenting
Fatherly

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Miscarriage Of Son Jack Was Actually An Abortion

In October 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared heartbreaking images on Instagram and a message that, following complications with her pregnancy, her third child with husband John Legend, named Jack, died at 20 weeks gestation. More recently, Chrissy has continued to work through her grief and the events leading up to and following her son’s death. And, during a speech on September 15, she reflected on difficult decisions she had to make for her life and Jack’s, which included an abortion.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

How Do Kids Learn To Make Friends? They Look To Dad

Professor Ross D. Parke is a professor of psychology, emeritus, and past director of the Center for Family Studies at the University of California, Riverside. His research focuses on the changing roles of fathers and other caregivers in both Latino and European American families. Friendship, in many ways, determines who...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

How Self-Determination Theory Can Help Parents Raise Independent Kids

Raising children requires a balance between a kid’s independence and a parent’s control. That balance can be hard for parents to find. After all, control in the form of harsh discipline, ultimatums, yelling, or coercion often feels like the best way to protect children and teach them to be good people. But a child who is forced to behave isn’t an independent and self-determined child. So how do you raise a kid who will be autonomous and make your life easier by reducing caregiving burdens? That’s a puzzle that might best be solved by self-determination theory.
SCIENCE
Fatherly

How To Put Kids To Bed When You Normally Don’t

Parents tend to fall into habits and roles. Dad makes dinner and handles bath time. Mom makes breakfast and gets the kid dressed. Over time, this allows for caregivers to develop expertise and for kids to enjoy the comfort of routine. But it also presents the problem that when the bedtime specialist isn’t available, chaos can ensue as children try to renegotiate in order to squeeze in a couple more minutes of wakefulness. Stepping into bedtime duties as the substitute can be extremely stressful, particularly if parents unused to that role don’t have a clear strategy.
KIDS
osfhealthcare.org

When Your Kid is the Bully

Chances are you’ve experienced bullying in one way or another at some point in your lifetime. Maybe you were bullied as a child or had a friend or sibling who was bullied. Perhaps you are a teacher who works every day to prevent bullying in your classroom, or maybe you are a parent whose child was bullied. One thing is certain: Bullying has been an issue for years. In fact, at least one in five students report being bullied.
EDUCATION
Fatherly

How To Optimize A Lullaby For Maximum Sleepiness

Lullabies, like white noise, work because babies are not gestated in a velvety, sound-proofed dark. The inside of a pregnant person is more like a private room on a yacht where a party is going down: It’s noisy, cramped, and there is plenty of rocking and swaying. A baby sleeps and is comforted best in similarly dynamic environments. When a lullaby, sung in a familiar voice, is paired with swaddling and rocking, it sails kids right to sleep. All the more reason to know how to optimize their power.
HEALTH
Fatherly

How Long Does It Take New Parents To Catch Up On Sleep?

Sleep-deprived parents don’t even know how sleep deprived they are, according to sleep consultant Conner Herman. Herman, who’s a parent of four, says she only recently felt fully caught up on sleep herself. Before that, she remembers being amazing that anyone had the energy for anything. “How did you decide to get up and go for a walk? Aren’t you tired?” Herman, the co-founder of the Dream Baby Team and co-author of The Dream Sleeper, jokes about her exhaustion. But there’s hope at the end of the gradual road to rest recovery, she adds. “You wake up one day and want to go for a walk again.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fatherly

How You Respond To “Bids For Connection” Can Make Or Break A Marriage

A touch on the shoulder. Asking “How was work?” Telling someone, “You’d never guess what happened to me and the kids today!” These are all quotidian occurrences in a relationship, part of the rhythms of couple-hood. But each is an example of something very important: a bid for connection. And the act of turning towards, not away from, a partner’s bids is a crucial aspect of a happy marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

How To Tell If Your Anger Is An Issue

Are you someone who occasionally gets angry, or someone’s who’s becoming an angry person? It’s an important question to ask yourself. The former is understandable; the latter makes people leave. It can be hard to tell where you fall. Anger doesn’t give you the clearest perspective. It...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Fatherly

