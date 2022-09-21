ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
MADISON, WI
Shullsburg Man Arrested in Dane County

A man from Shullsburg was arrested in Dane County Thursday. 27 year old Quincy Thompson was arrested around 7:30pm on a valid Lafayette County warrant. According to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, custody of Thompson was transferred to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Thompson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned semi caused delays

MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned semi blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The semi caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the...
MADISON, WI
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured. In an incident report, police said officers responded to the school just before 2 p.m. for a report of a battery. The victim, a 16-year-old boy was in an empty classroom around lunch when the group approached him and attacked him.
MADISON, WI
All lanes of EB I-39/90/90 near Poynette reopened following vehicle fire

POYNETTE, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 have reopened near County Highway CS in Columbia County Friday night following a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. The scene was reported to have been cleared as of...
POYNETTE, WI
Burglary in Ridgeway

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office responded to a burglary on Main Street in Ridgeway. The burglary appears to have occurred in the overnight hours of September 19th through September 20th. The person or persons involved in the burglary gained access through forcible entry and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information about this case, should call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500 option #2 to speak with Dispatch or call the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office at 608-930-1030 and leave a voicemail or text. Callers can remain anonymous.
RIDGEWAY, WI
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall

MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway 19 was trying to turn south onto Highway TT when another vehicle rear-ended it. That crash pushed the first vehicle into the eastbound lane of Highway 19 where a third vehicle hit it.
MARSHALL, WI
Firefighters extinguish fire on roof of downtown Madison building; cause under investigation

MADISON, Wis. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a downtown Madison business Wednesday evening. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said it got multiple calls around 6:15 p.m. about a fire at Research Products in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue. Callers also said multiple people on the building’s roof were able to get to another building safely.
MADISON, WI
4-year-old killed after being hit by car in Columbia County

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A four-year-old died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on a Columbia County roadway, according to local law enforcement. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the child had been riding on a farm wagon and had jumped off onto the roadway. The child was then hit by a passing vehicle.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Med Flight called to Columbia County crash

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Madison Common Council opts not to ban tear gas, will require report after use

MADISON, WIS. — Madison will continue to allow police to use tear gas for crowd control. The Common Council opted not to prohibit the chemical agent in a meeting Tuesday, however, alders did vote to require a report from the Independent Police Monitor after tear gas is used. The report would be started within 30 days of the event where the gas was used.
MADISON, WI
Vision Zero speed reductions to target Portage Road next

MADISON, Wis. — The next round of speed reductions will target a stretch of Portage Road on Madison’s east side, city officials announced Friday. The reductions will affect Portage Road between East Washington Avenue and Churchill Heights Park starting Monday, Sept. 26. Speeds will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.
MADISON, WI
US 151 back open in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left two southbound lanes of US 151 are back open near County C in Sun Prairie following a crash. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A fire truck, ambulance, and multiple police squad cars were at the scene. Dane County dispatchers...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Pickett Sentenced For Killing His Mother and Family Dog

An Avoca man has been sentenced for killing his mother and family dog, after a jury found him guilty in July. 22 year old Sean Pickett was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals. For the homicide charge, Pickett was sentenced to life in Wisconsin State Prison with the chance for parole at 40 years. For the mistreatment of animal charges, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by two years of extended supervision. It’s unclear if Pickett’s sentences are running concurrently or consecutively. Pickett killed his mother, 54-year-old Susan Pickett, and their family dog in May of 2021 in the home he shared with his mother.
AVOCA, WI

