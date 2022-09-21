Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Related
x1071.com
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
x1071.com
Shullsburg Man Arrested in Dane County
A man from Shullsburg was arrested in Dane County Thursday. 27 year old Quincy Thompson was arrested around 7:30pm on a valid Lafayette County warrant. According to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, custody of Thompson was transferred to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Thompson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
x1071.com
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned semi caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned semi blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The semi caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured. In an incident report, police said officers responded to the school just before 2 p.m. for a report of a battery. The victim, a 16-year-old boy was in an empty classroom around lunch when the group approached him and attacked him.
x1071.com
2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon.
x1071.com
DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, is now facing...
x1071.com
All lanes of EB I-39/90/90 near Poynette reopened following vehicle fire
POYNETTE, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 have reopened near County Highway CS in Columbia County Friday night following a vehicle fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. The scene was reported to have been cleared as of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Burglary in Ridgeway
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office responded to a burglary on Main Street in Ridgeway. The burglary appears to have occurred in the overnight hours of September 19th through September 20th. The person or persons involved in the burglary gained access through forcible entry and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information about this case, should call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500 option #2 to speak with Dispatch or call the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office at 608-930-1030 and leave a voicemail or text. Callers can remain anonymous.
x1071.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway 19 was trying to turn south onto Highway TT when another vehicle rear-ended it. That crash pushed the first vehicle into the eastbound lane of Highway 19 where a third vehicle hit it.
x1071.com
Firefighters extinguish fire on roof of downtown Madison building; cause under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a downtown Madison business Wednesday evening. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said it got multiple calls around 6:15 p.m. about a fire at Research Products in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue. Callers also said multiple people on the building’s roof were able to get to another building safely.
x1071.com
4-year-old killed after being hit by car in Columbia County
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A four-year-old died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on a Columbia County roadway, according to local law enforcement. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the child had been riding on a farm wagon and had jumped off onto the roadway. The child was then hit by a passing vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
‘This should have never happened’: Quadren Wilson’s family unsatisfied with only one agent charged in February shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Hours after an officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice was charged for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson on Madison’s northeast side earlier this year, Wilson’s family and supporters said they consider the charge a step toward justice but not far enough.
x1071.com
Med Flight called to Columbia County crash
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child.
x1071.com
Madison Common Council opts not to ban tear gas, will require report after use
MADISON, WIS. — Madison will continue to allow police to use tear gas for crowd control. The Common Council opted not to prohibit the chemical agent in a meeting Tuesday, however, alders did vote to require a report from the Independent Police Monitor after tear gas is used. The report would be started within 30 days of the event where the gas was used.
x1071.com
‘We’re planting trees we’ll never climb’: The push for more women behind the badge
MADISON, Wis. — The under-representation of women in policing undermines public safety, according to research from a coalition that aims to put more women behind the badge. The Madison Police Department is listed as part of this movement and it has a big goal to bring in more women. It recently tweeted what it pictures for its future.
x1071.com
Vision Zero speed reductions to target Portage Road next
MADISON, Wis. — The next round of speed reductions will target a stretch of Portage Road on Madison’s east side, city officials announced Friday. The reductions will affect Portage Road between East Washington Avenue and Churchill Heights Park starting Monday, Sept. 26. Speeds will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph.
x1071.com
US 151 back open in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The left two southbound lanes of US 151 are back open near County C in Sun Prairie following a crash. The incident was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. A fire truck, ambulance, and multiple police squad cars were at the scene. Dane County dispatchers...
x1071.com
Pickett Sentenced For Killing His Mother and Family Dog
An Avoca man has been sentenced for killing his mother and family dog, after a jury found him guilty in July. 22 year old Sean Pickett was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals. For the homicide charge, Pickett was sentenced to life in Wisconsin State Prison with the chance for parole at 40 years. For the mistreatment of animal charges, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by two years of extended supervision. It’s unclear if Pickett’s sentences are running concurrently or consecutively. Pickett killed his mother, 54-year-old Susan Pickett, and their family dog in May of 2021 in the home he shared with his mother.
x1071.com
State Highway 19 closed at County Highway TT near Marshall due to crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 are closed at County Highway TT west of Marshall Wednesday night due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 8 p.m. WisDOT expects the road to be closed for roughly two hours.
Comments / 0