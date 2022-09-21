An Avoca man has been sentenced for killing his mother and family dog, after a jury found him guilty in July. 22 year old Sean Pickett was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals. For the homicide charge, Pickett was sentenced to life in Wisconsin State Prison with the chance for parole at 40 years. For the mistreatment of animal charges, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by two years of extended supervision. It’s unclear if Pickett’s sentences are running concurrently or consecutively. Pickett killed his mother, 54-year-old Susan Pickett, and their family dog in May of 2021 in the home he shared with his mother.

AVOCA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO