LUBBOCK MONTEREY (0-4) AT ABILENE HIGH (1-3) 7 p.m. Friday ✮ Shotwell Stadium. What’s riding on the game: This is the District 2-5A Division I opener for both teams, and it’s a quite a moment for Abilene High – playing its first season in the UIL’s second-largest class after always playing in the largest. Both teams have struggled to score points and win. Monterey is averaging 19.5 points per game, and the Eagles are averaging 11. AHS is 15-8 all-time against the Plainsmen, including 1-3 in the playoffs. This is the first meeting since the Eagles won 17-0 in a game stopped at halftime because of weather in 2007. Monterey won 42-16 in 2005. Fans can listen to the game at live.abileneisd.org on any web browser or by clicking on the AISD Live button in the Abilene ISD mobile app. The game also will be streamed live on the AISD Live platform and on the AISD Live Facebook page at facebook.com/aisdlive.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO