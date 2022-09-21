ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.3 The Bull

Celebrate 100 Years of MSU with the New MSU Texas Smash IPA

I can’t think of a better way to support my Alma Mater than by knocking one back in its honor. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of MSU Texas, the coffee shop next door to the university has rolled out a limited-edition ale. On Thursday (September 22), Collective Coffee shared the news of its “extremely limited” MSU Texas Smash IPA.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

The Dallas Stars Will Be Playing a Preseason Game in a Venue Smaller Than Kay Yeager Coliseum

I am once again pleading a team to play a game in Wichita Falls. I am telling you right now, if I owned a major league team. I would not host any preseason games at my home stadium. I love what MLB does with spring training. Why can't other sports do this as well? Season ticket holders hate having to pay the same price for a preseason game as they do a regular season. So why not take these games somewhere else?
DALLAS, TX
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy