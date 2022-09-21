I am once again pleading a team to play a game in Wichita Falls. I am telling you right now, if I owned a major league team. I would not host any preseason games at my home stadium. I love what MLB does with spring training. Why can't other sports do this as well? Season ticket holders hate having to pay the same price for a preseason game as they do a regular season. So why not take these games somewhere else?

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO