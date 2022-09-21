Read full article on original website
Celebrate 100 Years of MSU with the New MSU Texas Smash IPA
I can’t think of a better way to support my Alma Mater than by knocking one back in its honor. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of MSU Texas, the coffee shop next door to the university has rolled out a limited-edition ale. On Thursday (September 22), Collective Coffee shared the news of its “extremely limited” MSU Texas Smash IPA.
The Dallas Stars Will Be Playing a Preseason Game in a Venue Smaller Than Kay Yeager Coliseum
I am once again pleading a team to play a game in Wichita Falls. I am telling you right now, if I owned a major league team. I would not host any preseason games at my home stadium. I love what MLB does with spring training. Why can't other sports do this as well? Season ticket holders hate having to pay the same price for a preseason game as they do a regular season. So why not take these games somewhere else?
Scumbag Steals from Wichita Falls Scout Troop
What a week for crime in Wichita Falls, this is getting disgusting. Earlier this week, we reported the Wichita Falls Crime of the Week from Crimestoppers about a local church getting broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage were done. I was thinking, wow that's pretty low for Wichita Falls. Well guess what, we can go lower. A local Wichita Falls scout troop had their camping supplies stolen from them.
There Have Been Nearly 20 Fentanyl Deaths in Wichita Falls in 2022
It’s a sad time for our city. I logged on to Facebook this morning and saw the report of three fentanyl-related deaths that had happened over the weekend, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Any death related to the fentanyl epidemic is terrible, tragic news, but among those who died over the weekend was a 13-year-old child.
Wichita Falls Police Need Help Finding Suspects Who Burglarized Church
A local congregation is picking up the pieces after their church was broken into recently. In a press release, Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls said unknown suspects burglarized Emmanuel Baptist Church on Loop 11 at around 1:30 am on Thursday, September 15. While in the building, the burglars caused several thousand dollars in damage.
