Aggies Trail 14-13 after a wild first half vs Arkansas

The first half of the Southwest classic, was…. memorable. The normally stingy A&M defense gave up 280 total yards and 2 passing touchdowns including an uncharacteristic coverage bust in the secondary to allow Warren Thompson to run wide open down the field for a 56-yard touchdown pass from Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson to put the Hogs in front 14-0. After the Aggies failed to move the ball at all, and punted four straight times after 3-and-outs in the first quarter, Devon Achane made the play to break things open, busting free for a 63-yard run from the Aggies 7-yard line, eventually...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds Saturday. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought Wolff’s 45-yard kick for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation was enough for their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree’s last-second catch beat the top-ranked Longhorns 14 years ago. The Longhorns had other ideas.
LUBBOCK, TX
