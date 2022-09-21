Read full article on original website
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
WATCH: Texas A&M Scores Incredible TD On Fumble
Tyreek Chappell and Demani Richardson teamed on an improbable return to get Texas A&M back into the game against Arkansas.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
NFL・
Aggies Trail 14-13 after a wild first half vs Arkansas
The first half of the Southwest classic, was…. memorable. The normally stingy A&M defense gave up 280 total yards and 2 passing touchdowns including an uncharacteristic coverage bust in the secondary to allow Warren Thompson to run wide open down the field for a 56-yard touchdown pass from Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson to put the Hogs in front 14-0. After the Aggies failed to move the ball at all, and punted four straight times after 3-and-outs in the first quarter, Devon Achane made the play to break things open, busting free for a 63-yard run from the Aggies 7-yard line, eventually...
Halftime: Late Texas A&M TD Keeps Game Close, Arkansas Leads 14-13
A defensive touchdown in the second quarter puts Texas A&M down by one at halftime.
Texas Tech tops No. 22 Texas 37-34 with FG in wild OT finish
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds Saturday. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought Wolff’s 45-yard kick for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation was enough for their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree’s last-second catch beat the top-ranked Longhorns 14 years ago. The Longhorns had other ideas.
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.
