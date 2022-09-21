Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Dan Haar: Stefanowski's bold comment reveals bond with Lamont on CT economy
Bob Stefanowski has never shied away from firing people, as his stories from corporate life make clear. And as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, the Madison Republican rarely has a good word to say about the Connecticut economy or the state's business climate.
AG Hopeful: State Shouldn’t Fight Its Victims
Ken Krayeske is asking voters to elect him the next state attorney general so he can settle cases with civil-rights attorneys like himself who file lawsuits on behalf of brutalized prisoners. Krayeske, who is 50 and lives in New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood, is the Green Party candidate for the...
wiltonbulletin.com
5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter
On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
NewsTimes
‘Profoundly troubled': Blumenthal calls for M&T Bank to compensate customers with account problems
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and four other senators from New England sent a letter Friday to M&T Bank's chief executive officer that called on the company to financially compensate the many customers affected by problems related to the conversion earlier this month of People's United Bank accounts to M&T accounts — a process that M&T officials said was already underway.
Register Citizen
Greenwich protestors rally, demanding politics stay out of Greenwich schools
GREENWICH — Two opposing groups rallied at Central Middle School before Greenwich Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Thursday evening. When asked why they were there, they’d say the same thing: “We want politics left out of school.”. The smaller of the two sides, whose participants...
ctexaminer.com
Park City Wind Asks Connecticut to Adjust Energy Bid ‘to Reflect Current Economic Realities’
Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said that the company will ask Connecticut for a “modest adjustment” to the state’s contract to buy power from the company’s planned 804 megawatt Park City Wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard, to “reflect the current economic realities.”. In a...
greenwichfreepress.com
MONTANARO: Greenwich Schools Administration Suspensions Needs to Happen Immediately
It has been a bustling and intriguing news cycle here in Greenwich. I know our attention spans are. challenged daily, putting local topics on the back burner almost as quickly as they arise. That being said, here are a few issues that deserve our attention:. • Police strategy and policies...
ctexaminer.com
Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé
GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
Yale Daily News
Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections
This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
fox61.com
Judge snaps at Alex Jones' attorney during side bar of Connecticut defamation trial
Atty. Norm Pattis is representing Alex Jones in a defamation trial over his claims that Sandy Hook was a hoax. Council went in circles about what Jones can be asked.
Lamont, Stefanowski make sales pitch to Connecticut business leaders
Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, fielded questions at a Connecticut Business and Industry Association event in Hartford. It was familiar territory for two wealthy businessmen.
New York town justice who pulled gun on defendant removed from bench
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to fellow judges about wielding his loaded, semi-automatic weapon at a defendant he described as a “large Black man” has been removed from the bench. Robert J. Putorti Jr., 52, a non-attorney who has served...
trumbulltimes.com
CT State Police fake ticket scandal draws inquiry from federal prosecutors, proposal for audit
Fallout from revelations that several Connecticut State Police troopers fabricated hundreds of traffic citations continues to grow, with federal prosecutors asking questions and a state contractor responsible for tracking racial profiling set to examine if the problem was more widespread. Ken Barone, project manager for the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition...
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford protesters flood Glenbrook meeting to tell mayor ‘Save our Center’
STAMFORD — The battle over the old Glenbrook Community Center left the confines of late-night government meetings and hit the streets. A 75-person rally Wednesday night rally appeared early on to have the air of a festival, as with laughter and embraces, protesters flooded the sidewalk with signs urging Mayor Caroline Simmons to restore the now-closed building to its former use and not sell the property to developers for more housing and meeting space, as the city proposes.
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges
BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | The Fightin’ Fifth: The Least Democratic Congressional District In Connecticut
Despite what we hear from malcontents, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are thrilled to live in Connecticut. I’m not one of them, though I do like it, even if, as a retiree, I’m not exactly delighted with the cost of living and the four months of winter. But I must confess that, as a political columnist, I do love the part of Connecticut I live in. That’s because the biennial election to represent the 5th Congressional District, where I’ve hung my hat since 1990, is almost always a competitive race. This year is no exception, though precisely how close the race is remains an open question.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students
Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. What to do if your rental property is sold during your lease.
NewsTimes
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
Blumenthal demands M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by merger
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is demanding that M&T Bank compensate customers impacted by its contentious merger with People’s United Bank.
greenwichfreepress.com
Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident
On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
