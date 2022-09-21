ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

Dan Haar: Stefanowski's bold comment reveals bond with Lamont on CT economy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bob Stefanowski has never shied away from firing people, as his stories from corporate life make clear. And as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, the Madison Republican rarely has a good word to say about the Connecticut economy or the state’s business climate.
wiltonbulletin.com

5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter

On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
NewsTimes

‘Profoundly troubled': Blumenthal calls for M&T Bank to compensate customers with account problems

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and four other senators from New England sent a letter Friday to M&T Bank’s chief executive officer that called on the company to financially compensate the many customers affected by problems related to the conversion earlier this month of People’s United Bank accounts to M&T accounts — a process that M&T officials said was already underway.
ctexaminer.com

Greenwich Parents Sound Off to Board of Education Following Project Veritas Exposé

GREENWICH – Parents took to the podium to discuss claims of employment discrimination and the appropriateness of school curriculums on Thursday night at the first public meeting of the Board of Education since the release of a hidden-camera exposé of Cos Cob Asst. Principal Jeremy Boland. In the heavily-edited video, Boland claimed to discriminate against conservatives, Catholics, and older hires.
GREENWICH, CT
Yale Daily News

Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections

This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT State Police fake ticket scandal draws inquiry from federal prosecutors, proposal for audit

Fallout from revelations that several Connecticut State Police troopers fabricated hundreds of traffic citations continues to grow, with federal prosecutors asking questions and a state contractor responsible for tracking racial profiling set to examine if the problem was more widespread. Ken Barone, project manager for the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford protesters flood Glenbrook meeting to tell mayor ‘Save our Center’

STAMFORD — The battle over the old Glenbrook Community Center left the confines of late-night government meetings and hit the streets. A 75-person rally Wednesday night rally appeared early on to have the air of a festival, as with laughter and embraces, protesters flooded the sidewalk with signs urging Mayor Caroline Simmons to restore the now-closed building to its former use and not sell the property to developers for more housing and meeting space, as the city proposes.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges

BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The Fightin’ Fifth: The Least Democratic Congressional District In Connecticut

Despite what we hear from malcontents, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are thrilled to live in Connecticut. I’m not one of them, though I do like it, even if, as a retiree, I’m not exactly delighted with the cost of living and the four months of winter. But I must confess that, as a political columnist, I do love the part of Connecticut I live in. That’s because the biennial election to represent the 5th Congressional District, where I’ve hung my hat since 1990, is almost always a competitive race. This year is no exception, though precisely how close the race is remains an open question.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Resolution Reached on Tod’s Point Beach Access Incident

On Friday afternoon, Greenwich Parks & Rec issued a statement about its Greenwich Point, aka Tod’s Point, gate operations following a complaint that first surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a post that went viral on Nextdoor Greenwich, a Stamford resident said his niece had been a...
GREENWICH, CT

