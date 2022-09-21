Read full article on original website
INDIANA HIGH RUNNERS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT INVITATIONAL
The Indiana High School Cross Country teams won their second invitational in a row. Both the girls and boys teams were crowned champions at the IUP Crimson Hawk Invitational. The girls finished with 27 points and the boys won with 24 points out of 10 teams. On the girls side,...
IUP WINS THIRD STRAIGHT ON HALL OF FAME DAY
The IUP Crimson Hawks opened the home portion of their schedule with a win over Mercyhurst as they honored the latest inductees into the IUP Athletics Hall of Fame. Jack Benedict has the recap.
IUP PLAYS HOME OPENER TODAY AGAINST MERCYHURST
After a few weeks on the road, the IUP Crimson Hawks will play their first home game of the season against Mercyhurst for Hall of Fame/Family Weekend. IUP is 2-0 on the season, coming off a 44-21 win at Shippensburg on September 17th, while Mercyhurst is coming off a 50-31 loss to Kutztown.
IUP COVID STATUS CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR ARMSTRONG, INDIANA, ALLEGHENY COUNTY CAMPUSES
Another change in Covid Status has been announced for IUP’s main campus and branch campuses. According to a news release from the University, the Centers for Disease Control updated the community level Covid-19 statuses late last week to Low status for Indiana, Armstrong and Allegheny County. Jefferson County remains in the low status.
NORA JEAN WATTERS, 96
Nora Jean Watters, 96, died peacefully on September 24, 2022, surrounded by her children. Jean, the daughter of Russell and Ella May Hall Chase was born April 14, 1926 in Arcadia, PA. Her family then moved to Gallitzin Pa where her father was the Superintendent of Mines in Cambria County.
INDIANA AREA TO CONDUCT “RALLY POINT” DRILLS
Indiana Area School District superintendent Michael Vuckovich says the district has planned a series of “rally point drills” as part of its effort to address threat preparedness. In a letter posted to the Indiana Area website, Vuckovich says that the drills are planned for mid to late October....
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD TO LOOK AT PAVING CONTRACT, SUPERINTENDENT EVALUATION
The Marion Center School Board is scheduled to meet tonight and on the agenda is a paving contract for district properties. The contract will be for tar and chip services from Hillsdale Construction and Excavating Company for close to $26,000. The bulk of the contract will be paid out of the district’s parking lot fund, while the remaining $4,413 will be paid through the Capital Projects fund.
PARADE UNITS SOUGHT FOR NOVEMBER EVENT
Downtown Indiana has issued a “call for units” for the “It’s a Wonderful Life Parade,” which is scheduled for Friday, November 18th. Activities that night will begin at 5 PM in IRMC Park and the parade steps off at 7 PM. Applications and parade guidelines...
CHAMBER SEEKING APPLICATIONS FOR EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Indiana County Employer of the Year. The application asks for why the employer should be named Employer of the Year and why employees work for them and what they have done to make employees feel valued. The award recipient will be announced on December 15th at the annual Chamber of Commerce Meeting at the KCAC.
NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE CLIMBS, PA AVERAGE FALLS
After seeing national gas price averages go down for 98 straight days, that average went up slightly, while Pennsylvania’s average continues to go down. The after going up slightly earlier this week, the national average this morning is $3.70 a gallon, up two cents from yesterday, and two cents from last week, but down eighteen cents over the last month. Last year’s national average is $3.18 a gallon.
PITTSBURGH MAN TO SERVE PROBATION FOR CHARGES STEMMING FROM 15-MILE CHASE
A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to serve probation after leading police on a chase last year. Court reports say 24-year-old John Robert Cottrell will serve two years of probation for felony fleeing and eluding police, after he led state troopers on a 15-mile chase on November 24th last year. Cottrell pleaded guilty to a single count of fleeing and attempting to elude police after he was clocked in at 98 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone along Route 22 near Bowser Road in East Wheatfield Township.
COAL SILO FIRE REKINDLES FOUR DAYS LATER
Multiple fire crews were called back out to the Conemaugh Power Plant on Sunday as a fire last week rekindled. Indiana County 911 sent Black Lick, Clyde, Bolivar, New Florence, Fairfield Township and Armagh fire departments back to the power plant at 10:33 AM for a rekindle of a fire in a coal silo on Power Plant Road in West Wheatfield Township. The original fire was at 6:15 PM on September 20th. Multiple fire crews from Westmoreland and Indiana Counties were brought to the silo for original fire. Keystone Conemaugh officials said that the root cause of the fire was under investigation and the incident did not cause any significant damage or affect plant operations.
SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
Several sentencing hearings are scheduled today for Indiana County Court. One of those will be for a man charged with multiple counts for an incident on February 20th of this year. Court documents show that 37-year-old Bryan Daniel Henry of Indiana was charged with two counts of simple assault, three...
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASSING, THEFT, HARASSMENT INCIDENTS
State police reports today include a trespassing citation against a Clune man, who is accused of entering a mechanic’s garage on Ondo Road in Center Township on the morning of August 17th. Police say 38-year-old Joseph Kenneth Wissinger entered the property despite its being secured against intruders. Police say...
