Atlanta High School star quarterback Eitan Force died moments after throwing a touchdown
An Atlanta high school football player died playing the game he loved last night. Eitan Force a star quarterback and captain of his flag football team at Weber High School drove down the field and scored on his teams senior night. Force was immediately helped by trainers and staff until...
'Hit somebody! Maul somebody!' Kirk Herbstreit gushes over son getting in Ohio State game
Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, gushed as he watched his son, Zak, play for the Buckeyes at tight end against Wisconsin.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dante Beard, WR, Johnson C. Smith University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to catch the ball and move as quick for my size. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6 years old. What is one thing that NFL teams should...
The biggest NFL storylines from week 2 going into week 3
It is astonishing just how quickly things can change in the NFL. There were three teams snatching defeat from the claws of victory on Sunday, with Week 2 going down as one of the more hectic weeks in recent memory. There were numerous twists and turns where the best offshore sportsbooks would’ve given you long, long odds on those outcomes.
D’Andre Swift Injury News: Should you bench him this week in Fantasy?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the likelihood of D’Andre Swift playing in Week 3. The Lions running back has been solid this year. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Ayinde Eley, LB, Georgia Tech
Honors/Captainship5th in ACC in total tackles (2021) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 201911 games, 79 taks, 4 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 int, 4 PDs, 2 FR. Ayinde Eley is a redshirt senior and 4 year starter. Starts at the MIKE LB position for GATC. A graduate transfer from MDUN after the 2020 season. Elite height/average weight combo, sufficient arm length, and ordinary hand size. Great overall size. Showcases good explosion, solid speed, and good instincts. Shows great mental toughness and sufficient physical toughness. He has a good engine and energy to his athletic abilities. Average strength and sufficient lateral quickness. Shows sufficient balance. Average athlete with some good traits. Against the run, he utilizes his great read, react ability, and play recognition to position himself efficiently. Those traits along with his play speed provide him with good pursuit ability. His play strength is subpar and his use of hands is marginal. He struggles shedding and stacking OL and is easily shaken off his base and can be bullied around. Struggles with the solo tackle. Has a tendency to tackle at the ball carrier’s legs. Due to his quality of play strength, his in-line tackling is below-average and his tackling in space is ordinary. His squareness in the run is sufficient and is sustained by his ordinary balance. Versus the pass, he has intriguing pass rush utility. Because of his explosive ability, he can shoot through an open gap for a blitz or stunt. He showcased good bend in his pass rush reps. In man and zone coverage, he has sufficient ability. In zone coverage, he has a tendency to let his man behind him. In his limited man coverage reps, he looked comfortable but not adept enough to cover great/elite receivers. With that being said, he shows sufficient ball skills.
NFL Transactions for September 22, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Panthers signed RB Raheem Blackshear off the Bills PS. Panthers promoted LB Arron Mosby to their active roster. Browns promoted LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to their active roster. Browns elevated TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers to...
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
