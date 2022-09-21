Honors/Captainship5th in ACC in total tackles (2021) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 201911 games, 79 taks, 4 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 int, 4 PDs, 2 FR. Ayinde Eley is a redshirt senior and 4 year starter. Starts at the MIKE LB position for GATC. A graduate transfer from MDUN after the 2020 season. Elite height/average weight combo, sufficient arm length, and ordinary hand size. Great overall size. Showcases good explosion, solid speed, and good instincts. Shows great mental toughness and sufficient physical toughness. He has a good engine and energy to his athletic abilities. Average strength and sufficient lateral quickness. Shows sufficient balance. Average athlete with some good traits. Against the run, he utilizes his great read, react ability, and play recognition to position himself efficiently. Those traits along with his play speed provide him with good pursuit ability. His play strength is subpar and his use of hands is marginal. He struggles shedding and stacking OL and is easily shaken off his base and can be bullied around. Struggles with the solo tackle. Has a tendency to tackle at the ball carrier’s legs. Due to his quality of play strength, his in-line tackling is below-average and his tackling in space is ordinary. His squareness in the run is sufficient and is sustained by his ordinary balance. Versus the pass, he has intriguing pass rush utility. Because of his explosive ability, he can shoot through an open gap for a blitz or stunt. He showcased good bend in his pass rush reps. In man and zone coverage, he has sufficient ability. In zone coverage, he has a tendency to let his man behind him. In his limited man coverage reps, he looked comfortable but not adept enough to cover great/elite receivers. With that being said, he shows sufficient ball skills.

