Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Hickman goes on the road to face Smith-Cotton
Last week, Hickman football fell to crosstown rival Battle 47-29. Although it did not secure a victory, the Kewpies offense continued to improve, as it scored a season high. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards. Junior running back Zack Wright rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
KOMU
Kaiser expected to play for Bruins in first-place showdown at Helias
Down one touchdown with under a minute left in last Friday’s game against Capital City, Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser left the field with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Kaiser was replaced by Brady Davidson, who tied the game with a 2-point conversion pass in regulation and led...
KOMU
Rock Bridge softball extends winning streak to 16
Rock Bridge softball continued its dominating season with an 8-1 home win over nonconference foe Staley on Wednesday. The Bruins (20-1) scored four runs after sending just four batters to the plate. Cydney Fullerton hit a leadoff home run, Abby Hay singled, pitcher Anna Christ helped herself with a two-run blast, and Addie Morris belted an opposite-field homer.
KOMU
Tolton's defense prepares to adjust against Bishop DuBourg/Hancock
Approaching the midway point of the regular season, Tolton (3-1) faces a rare challenge defensively. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, all four of Tolton’s opponents have primarily based their offenses around a run-first philosophy. Bishop DuBourg/Hancock (0-4), led by coach Chad Masters, comes to Columbia with a different approach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Hickman volleyball takes crosstown victory over Battle
Hickman volleyball defeated Battle in five sets Thursday at Battle. Both student sections were full, and the bleachers were packed for the crosstown rivalry. Hickman coach Greg Gunn said crosstown matchups always bring more energy but that they can sometimes lead to jitters and anxiety. Regardless, he said they are always lots of fun.
KOMU
VIDEO: Rock Bridge softball win their 17th straight against Hickman
Rock Bridge Softball has been nothing short of phenomenal this season. They won their 17th straight game against their rival Hickman.
KOMU
Lisa Alvis wins 100th career game as Rock Bridge coach
Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Alvis recorded her 100th career win Saturday against Blue Springs South at the Park Hill South Tournament in Kansas City. Alvis notched her 100th win in just her 117th game at the helm. After taking over head coaching duties in 2019, Alvis has guided the...
KOMU
Moberly football team gets motivated by former Spartans
MOBERLY- The Spartans are off to a 2-2 beginning to their season and in addition to some new faces on the team, the coach has brought in some new ways of motivation. Head coach Cody McDowell has brought in some former Spartan football players to try and motivate the team. Coach McDowell's techniques seem to have helped the players get amped up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022 inductees
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced the inductees to its Class of 2022 Wednesday during a press conference at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. The Enshrinement will be held this November in Columbia. It's set for Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., and will honor a surplus of individuals, teams and programs.
KOMU
Friday Night Fever: Week 5 highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
Week 5 of Friday Night Fever is here. KOMU 8's Game of the Week is Moberly at Hallsville. Join us on KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6 for live coverage and tune in at 10 for the final scores and highlights from more than 15 area games!
KOMU
Mizzou looks to fix offensive issues heading into first SEC matchup
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers are on the road this week as they face off against the Auburn Tigers. Mizzou plays Auburn this weekend for their first SEC matchup of the season. Mizzou is coming off of a 34-17 win against Abilene Christian, but the performance left some concerns about the offense.
KOMU
Two days of Mid-Missouri PrideFest start Saturday with vendors, performers
Mid-Missouri PrideFest is back for another weekend dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Columbia. The festival will kick off at noon Saturday at Rose Music Hall, start at 1 p.m. Sunday and conclude Sunday night. Featured are drag performers Daya Betty, Laila McQueen and Aiden Zhane, all former contestants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Fly Into the 40s
Lacey Reeves is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at laceyreeves@mail.missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @laceyjreeves.
KOMU
MU Health Care collaborates with St. Louis-based Siteman on cancer research
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and Siteman Cancer Center have entered into a new collaboration to promote cancer research in Missouri. The collaboration's aim is to improve cancer care throughout the state. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St....
KOMU
Osage Beach sewer line damage found in recent investigation
OSAGE BEACH − The Osage Beach Public Works Department said it discovered a break to a gravity sewer main line leading to the Sands Lift Station in a recent wastewater overflow investigation. The investigation also determined that a sinkhole existed and is likely the cause of the damage in...
KOMU
Weatherization assistance program offered to some mid-Missouri residents
COLUMBIA − Central Missouri Community Action is offering a weatherization assistance program for low-income families. Weatherization helps people prepare their homes for the changing seasons by offering free energy saving improvements to income-eligible households. The program can help people save money by conserving energy which allows people to use...
KOMU
Columbia's very first Pride Fest Parade happens Sunday
COLUMBIA- Columbia has hosted Pride Fest before, but for the very first time a parade is happening on Sunday, along with other events throughout the day on Saturday. The parade starts at Tenth and Park Avenue and will turn right on E. Broadway, ending on Seventh Street. Center Project President...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Sept. 21
Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board in a 'bad place'; what's next for the board. Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board has been the topic of discussion for the past few months for various reasons. Monday's City Council meeting began and ended with a discussion about the board's future, which is currently uncertain for both board and council members.
KOMU
Developmental disabilities care providers celebrate record funding
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $955 million to help increase rates for health care providers. That money will go toward a wide range of care providers, including nursing facilities, behavioral health facilities and developmental disability care. Gov. Mike Parson's plan ensures frontline workers are paid a minimum...
KOMU
Columbia woman accused of threatening children with a gun
BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia woman was charged Friday after she allegedly threatened children with a gun at a local residence Wednesday. The suspect, Patrice Whitaker, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to a probable cause statement, Whitaker arrived at a residence on...
Comments / 0