ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Hickman goes on the road to face Smith-Cotton

Last week, Hickman football fell to crosstown rival Battle 47-29. Although it did not secure a victory, the Kewpies offense continued to improve, as it scored a season high. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards. Junior running back Zack Wright rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge softball extends winning streak to 16

Rock Bridge softball continued its dominating season with an 8-1 home win over nonconference foe Staley on Wednesday. The Bruins (20-1) scored four runs after sending just four batters to the plate. Cydney Fullerton hit a leadoff home run, Abby Hay singled, pitcher Anna Christ helped herself with a two-run blast, and Addie Morris belted an opposite-field homer.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tolton's defense prepares to adjust against Bishop DuBourg/Hancock

Approaching the midway point of the regular season, Tolton (3-1) faces a rare challenge defensively. Through the first four weeks of the 2022 season, all four of Tolton’s opponents have primarily based their offenses around a run-first philosophy. Bishop DuBourg/Hancock (0-4), led by coach Chad Masters, comes to Columbia with a different approach.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Jefferson City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
KOMU

Hickman volleyball takes crosstown victory over Battle

Hickman volleyball defeated Battle in five sets Thursday at Battle. Both student sections were full, and the bleachers were packed for the crosstown rivalry. Hickman coach Greg Gunn said crosstown matchups always bring more energy but that they can sometimes lead to jitters and anxiety. Regardless, he said they are always lots of fun.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lisa Alvis wins 100th career game as Rock Bridge coach

Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Alvis recorded her 100th career win Saturday against Blue Springs South at the Park Hill South Tournament in Kansas City. Alvis notched her 100th win in just her 117th game at the helm. After taking over head coaching duties in 2019, Alvis has guided the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Moberly football team gets motivated by former Spartans

MOBERLY- The Spartans are off to a 2-2 beginning to their season and in addition to some new faces on the team, the coach has brought in some new ways of motivation. Head coach Cody McDowell has brought in some former Spartan football players to try and motivate the team. Coach McDowell's techniques seem to have helped the players get amped up.
MOBERLY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Quad#Spartans#Notre Dame High School
KOMU

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022 inductees

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced the inductees to its Class of 2022 Wednesday during a press conference at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. The Enshrinement will be held this November in Columbia. It's set for Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., and will honor a surplus of individuals, teams and programs.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mizzou looks to fix offensive issues heading into first SEC matchup

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers are on the road this week as they face off against the Auburn Tigers. Mizzou plays Auburn this weekend for their first SEC matchup of the season. Mizzou is coming off of a 34-17 win against Abilene Christian, but the performance left some concerns about the offense.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two days of Mid-Missouri PrideFest start Saturday with vendors, performers

Mid-Missouri PrideFest is back for another weekend dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Columbia. The festival will kick off at noon Saturday at Rose Music Hall, start at 1 p.m. Sunday and conclude Sunday night. Featured are drag performers Daya Betty, Laila McQueen and Aiden Zhane, all former contestants...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KOMU

Fly Into the 40s

Lacey Reeves is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at laceyreeves@mail.missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @laceyjreeves.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MU Health Care collaborates with St. Louis-based Siteman on cancer research

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and Siteman Cancer Center have entered into a new collaboration to promote cancer research in Missouri. The collaboration's aim is to improve cancer care throughout the state. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Osage Beach sewer line damage found in recent investigation

OSAGE BEACH − The Osage Beach Public Works Department said it discovered a break to a gravity sewer main line leading to the Sands Lift Station in a recent wastewater overflow investigation. The investigation also determined that a sinkhole existed and is likely the cause of the damage in...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Weatherization assistance program offered to some mid-Missouri residents

COLUMBIA − Central Missouri Community Action is offering a weatherization assistance program for low-income families. Weatherization helps people prepare their homes for the changing seasons by offering free energy saving improvements to income-eligible households. The program can help people save money by conserving energy which allows people to use...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Columbia's very first Pride Fest Parade happens Sunday

COLUMBIA- Columbia has hosted Pride Fest before, but for the very first time a parade is happening on Sunday, along with other events throughout the day on Saturday. The parade starts at Tenth and Park Avenue and will turn right on E. Broadway, ending on Seventh Street. Center Project President...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Sept. 21

Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board in a 'bad place'; what's next for the board. Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board has been the topic of discussion for the past few months for various reasons. Monday's City Council meeting began and ended with a discussion about the board's future, which is currently uncertain for both board and council members.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Developmental disabilities care providers celebrate record funding

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $955 million to help increase rates for health care providers. That money will go toward a wide range of care providers, including nursing facilities, behavioral health facilities and developmental disability care. Gov. Mike Parson's plan ensures frontline workers are paid a minimum...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman accused of threatening children with a gun

BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia woman was charged Friday after she allegedly threatened children with a gun at a local residence Wednesday. The suspect, Patrice Whitaker, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to a probable cause statement, Whitaker arrived at a residence on...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy