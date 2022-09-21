ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lyft customers being charged for fake damage, investigation finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brooke Shafer
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40govx_0i4mvGAJ00

( NewsNation ) — Consumers are getting incorrectly and unfairly charged by Lyft drivers for damages they didn’t leave behind, according to a NewsNation investigation.

The investigation found that the scam is quite common. A rider gets out of a Lyft and gets a notification that they are being charged for damages to the car that they didn’t cause. When they contest the charges, Lyft tells them it has investigated, and the rider is shown photos as proof.

By the numbers: Migrant encounters at the southern border

On a recent trip to Miami, Emily Eliseo did what she’s done countless times before: She ordered a Lyft, and her ride was short and unmemorable — until she got home.

“I got a notification saying that I was charged for damages,” Emily Eliseo recalled. “The driver had sent in photos that I had damaged the car, and it’s Lyft’s policy to charge a fee depending on the damage, so they charged $150 for the alleged damage.”

Her driver said she damaged the car and even sent Lyft pictures of what Emily said looked like vomit. She tried to get in touch with Lyft but with no luck, so she turned to social media

“That’s the only way to get these companies’ attention,” Eliseo said.

On Twitter, Eliseo realized she was not alone. In April, a frequent Lyft rider identified only as Paul said he was charged $80 for reportedly spilling a drink in his Lyft.

“I wrote to them and I said, ‘What was this for?’ and they said this is for having an open container of beer in the car and spilling it,” said Paul, who denied the claim.

An economist gives tips on how to flip houses in a bad market

Chris Elliott, who runs the consumer advocacy blog Elliott Advocacy, says he’s seen a recent uptick in these Lyft damage scams.

“It is the perfect scam because it’s very difficult to disprove that you’ve smoked in a car or you’ve spilled a drink,” he said.

“They all are very similar — they involve someone taking a ride — usually just a short ride — they get out, and then there’s a charge on their card,” Elliott explained. “They send you the photos, and they charge you, and there’s really nothing you can do about it.”

He says some Lyft drivers see the scam as easy money.

To avoid becoming a victim, Elliott says: “When you get in the car, take a picture, and when you get out of the car, take a picture. Also, engage in some conversation with the driver; establish some rapport. I would say it’s far less likely that your driver is going to report you for a false damage claim if you have a rapport.”

If you do find yourself facing a damage claim, ask for photos and to see the report. If all else fails, reach out to your bank and file a fraud claim.

“Fortunately, my bank did refund me after disputing the charge and saying it was like a scam and fraudulent, they refunded it back,” Eliseo said. “It’s like it really isn’t the bank’s responsibility to do that. It’s Lyft’s.”

NewsNation reached out to Lyft to find out what it’s doing to protect customers, but the company did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity USA

A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife's House

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair. A North Texas Uber driver who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday claiming that she ended a ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Elliott
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoardingArea

Avis Charges a Customer $6,000 for Driving 22,000 Miles – In 3 Days

Here is a car rental horror story – Avis charges a customers $6,000, claiming she drove over 22,000 miles in just 68 hours! Here is the story. There are plenty of rental car horror stories, enough that it makes some people go for things like Turo or just use ride-sharing to avoid them. This is one of those stories and it involved Avis charging a woman over $6,000 because they said she drove almost the same distance as the circumference of the world – in just 3 days.
TRAVEL
WNCT

Morehead City man facing multiple drug charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man is facing drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday. Deshon Baryon Ward was arrested on Bridges Street and taken into custody and is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $1.12 million bond. He is charged with the following: Trafficking heroin by possession […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsnation
WNCT

Two more suspects charged in March murder in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two more people in a murder case from March. Officials said Jason Allen Porter, 42, and Amanda Alice Blanton, 33, both of Newport, were arrested Thursday by deputies. Both have been charged with an open count of murder in the death of […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Tarboro police investigating homicide

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than 30 seconds later and found a […]
TARBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WNCT

SBI called in to investigate Bertie County deputy-involved shooting

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley announced in a press release that deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday for service in the northeast region of the county […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern remains No. 1, many other changes to Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there. New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy