Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend
IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to strut! The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut is now underway. The event is Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm. It includes live music, crafts and of course food. The Annual Irmo Okra Strut Parade starts at 9am. The Okra Strut...
abccolumbia.com
CAE features the art work of homeless center’s temporary residents
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ‘Transitions’, a homeless shelter in the capital city, is sending a message through the art work of some of their temporary residents. The center has been teaming up the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the last few years to showcase the artistic talent of some of the people they serve. This year they come with a message. According to the Vice President of Advancement, Elizabeth Iglehart they want people to recognize that those who are in need of temporary housing are “not invisible”. What’s more, is officials say it helps give some of their more than 250 clients that are participating and have fallen on hard times a boost in their self esteem.
abccolumbia.com
Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
abccolumbia.com
Annual ‘Butterfly Release’ honors ovarian cancer victims, survivors
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The annual Cathy B. Novinger butterfly release for ovarian cancer took place at the state house Thursday afternoon. A crowd gathered downtown Columbia to honor women lost or affected by ovarian cancer. The names of women from here in South Carolina were read allowed and the meaning behind the butterfly release were also read during the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
abccolumbia.com
Foster homes, adopters needed for Homeward Bound Pet Rescue in Irmo
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- For months, South Carolina animal shelters have experienced over-capacity issues, some even halting their intake until more space is cleared for new animals. That’s where animal rescue groups, like Homeward Bound, step in to help save as many lives as possible. Homeward Bound Pet Rescue is...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health: Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic available Sept. 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Prisma Health announced it will hold a drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7:30 am -11:30 am. The clinic will be held at the parking garage at 14 Richland Medical Park on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital campus. The event is open to the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Animal Services extending free pet adoptions event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is continuing their free pet adoptions event. The special runs until Saturday, September 24th. If you’re ready to find your next fur-ever friend head to the shelter located on Humane Lane in Columbia!
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learns about the sport of roller derby and the WFTDA
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — Since the 1930’s the sport of roller derby has captured interest, either in skating or watching, of America. Just after the Great Depression, sports based promoter Leo Seltzer realized that ninety percent of America had been on roller skates, which helped him dream up “Roller Derby.”
abccolumbia.com
California governor places abortion access billboard in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A new billboard promoting abortion access may catch your eye while driving on Gervais Street in downtown Columbia. The billboard stands just a few blocks away from the State House and just across from the Hilton Garden Inn. “Need an abortion? California is ready to...
abccolumbia.com
Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
abccolumbia.com
Open house for City of Orangeburg’s new forensic lab set for Sept. 26
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg has partnered with Claflin University to create a new forensic lab. The open house for the new space will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 pm at 898 Goff Avenue. The accredited facility will be a law-enforcement controlled site where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Collecting stuffed animals for local law enforcement and Columbia Fire
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Police and Fire Departments are collecting stuffed animals to help ease the pain and fear of children in traumatizing situations. If you are interested in donating, bring your gently used stuffed animals to the Eau Claire Print Building on Ensor Avenue at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 22.
abccolumbia.com
31st annual senior luncheon held
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 31st annual “Senior Citizens Healthcare and Fun Day Luncheon” was held at Seawell’s Catering. “What we do every year is we get the seniors together. In the rural areas a lot of times we are forgotten or don’t know we’re there. So what I did was when I became an elected official I started getting people out of the rural areas to get information that they normally wouldn’t have gotten,” says event creator Bernice G. Scott.
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
abccolumbia.com
Coroner says woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre died of natural causes
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner released the autopsy results of a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, died of natural causes. There was no indication...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter police searching for missing teen
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter are searching for a 16 year old girl who has not been seen since Monday. Investigators say Kenya Davis was last seen Monday when she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Dr. area. Police say she was expected to...
abccolumbia.com
Chase leads to car crashing into home on Wingard St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia Police says a chase led a vehicle to crash into a home last night. It happened after 1:30 on Wingard Street. Officers couldn’t tell us if anyone was arrested or if anyone is hurt at this time. This incident remains under investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Free shredding event tomorrow at Blythewood High School football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Blythewood High School Future Business Leaders of America and Shred 360 will be hosting a ‘free shred event’ that will take place tomorrow. The event will take place at the visitors side of the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 am- 12 pm. Each...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
Comments / 0