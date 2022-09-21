ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Halle Bailey Revealed The Biggest Lesson She Learned While Filming "The Little Mermaid," And This Woman Is Truly Too Pure For Words

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEyUg_0i4mpN8800

Halle Bailey will soon be gracing the big screen as Ariel in Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B17Wi_0i4mpN8800
Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

But before we see her in all her underwater glory, Halle decided to answer some fan-submitted questions about the film on her YouTube channel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZ4EC_0i4mpN8800
Halle / youtube.com

When asked what was the biggest lesson she learned while filming, Halle revealed that being on set, as well as the backlash the trailer received, taught her to believe in herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZc1V_0i4mpN8800
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

"It was a big 'more of the story' moment for me when I wrapped, because I dedicated so much time, blood, sweat, and tears into this work for this film."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsqaZ_0i4mpN8800
Halle / youtube.com

"In the process, I learned so much about myself. I remember at the very beginning of filming, I was way more timid than I was coming out of it. I kind of felt like I grew with Ariel's character in a way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9Eht_0i4mpN8800
Halle / youtube.com

Even today, with the current discussions surrounding her being cast as Ariel, her biggest takeaway is to believe in herself and know that she is worthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NGsx_0i4mpN8800
Halle / youtube.com

"With all of the commentary and people's opinions going on, it just reminds me to be grounded and grateful that I have this opportunity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30A3QU_0i4mpN8800
Halle / youtube.com

"I know what it would've meant to me as a little girl to have been able to see a Black Ariel. If I would've seen that, it would have changed my whole outlook on life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkStV_0i4mpN8800
Halle / youtube.com

She went on to bashfully admit that it feels surreal to take on this role and that the little girl inside of her is "freaking out." Talk about a full-circle moment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxHoI_0i4mpN8800
Halle / youtube.com

But she wasn't the only one freaking out! Halle added that she's seen the video of young Black girls reacting to her as Ariel. She's super "grateful to be a part of this monumental movement."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2OuS_0i4mpN8800
Halle / youtube.com

Well, I for one can't wait to see Halle sing her heart out when the film hits theaters on May 26, 2023. But if you're looking for something to hold you over, check out her full Q&A below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Too Pure#The Little Mermaid#Getty Images#Film Star#The Biggest Lesson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy