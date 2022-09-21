ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.  For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.  Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.  10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday

HAWAII STATE
Hawaii State
KHON2

The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow

It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the  community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
HONOLULU, HI
Dennis Brown
honolulumagazine.com

Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu

Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo

Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
ASTRONOMY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen

Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
HONOLULU, HI

