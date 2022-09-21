ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CNET

Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall

Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney World Hotels Are ON SALE NOW For Christmas Season

If you’re planning a Walt Disney World vacation this Christmas, I’ve got good news. If you’re not, I’ve got an excellent reason for you to start. Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms are discounted up to 20% for Disney+ subscribers! Best news? Christmas Day is INCLUDED (that is practically unheard of)! Check out the details of the promotion below:
TRAVEL
Majic 93.3

10 Crazy Animals You Can Own In Arkansas That Will Surprise You

Can you believe these 10 crazy animals are legal for you to own in Arkansas?. Like most of you, I am a pet owner, two dogs to be exact, heck 69 percent of Arkansas are pet owners. You would think with so many deer in our area you can have one as a pet but in this story deer are just some of the pets you cannot have in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

GTYP ‘Woofs And Wags’ Doggy Brunch Saturday In Texarkana

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Woofs And Wags Doggy Brunch" Networking Event Saturday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. If you’re looking to...
TEXARKANA, AR
disneytips.com

A New Authentic Mexican Restaurant is Coming Soon to Walt Disney World

Dining at Walt Disney World just got more exciting, with an announcement just released for a brand new authentic Mexican restaurant set to open at the Resort next year. While the entire Disney property offers numerous foodie destinations, it is no secret that EPCOT and its adjacent Resort Area offer some of the best restaurants around. From new eats at Space 220 Restaurant to dining at the pavilions of World Showcase and even with a stroll around the Resorts of Crescent Lake, there are so many places to try near this Disney Park.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Disney Canceling Re-Sold Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets

Disney is seemingly monitoring social media sites and canceling the tickets of guests who re-sell Oogie Boogie Bash tickets. According to a Facebook user who contacted us, one user in an Oogie Boogie Bash Facebook group had all seven event tickets they purchased canceled because they re-sold four of them.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event

For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Splash Mountain Forced to Shut Down When Log Floods

At this point, pretty much every Disney fan knows that Splash Mountain is getting a Princess and the Frog retheme at both Disneyland Park in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The change has been a controversial one, but Disney is moving ahead, and Splash Mountain will close at both Resorts in 2023 and reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in late 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
