Dining at Walt Disney World just got more exciting, with an announcement just released for a brand new authentic Mexican restaurant set to open at the Resort next year. While the entire Disney property offers numerous foodie destinations, it is no secret that EPCOT and its adjacent Resort Area offer some of the best restaurants around. From new eats at Space 220 Restaurant to dining at the pavilions of World Showcase and even with a stroll around the Resorts of Crescent Lake, there are so many places to try near this Disney Park.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO