Chariton Leader
Roger Paul Marker
Roger Paul Marker, age 79, passed away September 12, 2022 in Chariton, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Betty Marker, his daughters, Carla Marker and Kayla (Jason) Reil, his granddaughter, Lacie (Zach) Ashmore, his sister, Eva Nicholson and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph...
Chariton Leader
Frances "Fran" Geneva Nussbaum
Frances "Fran" Geneva Nussbaum, 94, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 2:38 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City. A memorial service will follow at 5:00. Interment and graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Newbern Cemetery near Chariton, Iowa with Reverend Doctor Amy L. P. Nussbaum officiating.
Chariton Leader
Steven Towne
Steve passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Care Initiatives in Chariton, Iowa under Hospice Care. His funeral was held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. The service is available to view through Steve’s tribute on the Pierschbacher Funeral Home website. Burial was alongside his mother, father and brother Phillip at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Hope Village, P.O. Box 887, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or Chariton Specialty Care, 1214 N 7th Street, Chariton, Iowa 50049.
Chariton Leader
Contract and bond approved for Chariton Splash Pad project
The Chariton City Council approved by resolution the contract and bond for the Chariton Splash Pad project at their meeting June 6. At their May 16 meeting, the council awarded the Splash Pad project to Minturn, Inc. of Brooklyn, Iowa, for $319,875. The next step following the awarding of the contract was to present the contract and bond for approval to the Chariton City Council.
Chariton Leader
Varsity Charger baseball team falls at Davis County
The Chariton Varsity baseball team lost to Davis County, 8-3, at Bloomfield this past Wednesday night, June 8. With the loss, the Varsity Chargers moved to 3-7 overall and the Mustangs moved to 10-2 with the win. Blane Wallace, Aidan Mundt and Nathan Anderson all pitched for Chariton. In three...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
Chariton Leader
CHS Varsity baseball team splits home DH with Albia
The Chariton Varsity baseball team split a doubleheader with Albia at Milledge Field in Chariton this past Friday night, June 10. Chariton won the first game, 5-4, and lost the nightcap, 9-0. With the split, Chariton moved to 4-8 overall. Chariton 5 Albia 4. In the first game, Caleb Werts...
Chariton Leader
Contract and bond approved for Town Square Sidewalk Project
At their meeting June 6, the Chariton City Council approved by resolution the contract and bond for the Town Square Sidewalk Project for the Chariton square. The council awarded the contract for the Town Square Sidewalk Project to TK Concrete, inc. of Pella at their May 2 meeting, for the total amount of $2,364,470. This amount is the total with the removal of the landscaping from the project, which will be done on a local level.
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
Procedure to re-test senior drivers explained after 97-year-old causes deadly crash
Is there such a thing as being too old to drive? The Iowa Department of Transportation tests drivers on ability, not age, but it has a plan in place if you believe a senior is too old to be behind the wheel.
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
Chariton Leader
Beautiful, distinguished looking 1947 Cadillac Touring Sedan Limo stands out at Hy-Vee Charity Car Show
One of the many unique cars that stood out at the Hy-Vee Charity Car Show on the Chariton square Saturday was a beautiful, very distinguished looking 1947 Cadillac Touring Sedan Limo Fleetwood Model 75. The owner of the vehicle is Steve Venegas of Waukee. He has owned the classic car...
KCRG.com
Officials warn of potential election fraud scheme in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office are reported that several citizens have received phone calls originating out of New York regarding the upcoming November 8th election. Officials say the caller begins to ask multiple questions about the election...
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
KBUR
A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer
Centerville, IA- A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer. Radio Iowa reports that Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated on Thursday following an internal investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
weareiowa.com
Creston woman says "(Weight) came off in places I struggled with for years" | Paid Content
Paid Content | After struggling with weight loss for years, Creston, Iowa's Tammy Stuart turned to Dr. Vince Hassel and his ChiroThin weight loss program. Tammy says: "It was amazing how (the weight) came off and it came off in places that I've struggled with for years" (hips, arms, belly, lower back). She said she can definitely feel it in her body and over all good health. "I was able to fit into my old wardrobe...which was a wonderful feeling!" she said with a smile! Tammy has lost about 25 pounds and feels great. These results are TYPICAL and Dr. Hassel can help you through the program no matter where you are located! Contact Dr. Vince Hassel and get started on the ChiroThin Weight Loss Program and get ready to loose that stubborn weight and feel great! Visit www.weightlossindesmoines.com.
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
KCCI.com
Iowa Republicans call on Franken to release accuser from non-disclosure agreement
DES MOINES, Iowa — As Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken deniesallegations that he assaulted a former campaign staffer, Iowa Republicans are calling for the alleged victim to be able to share her story. Former Franken campaign staffer Kimberley Strope-Boggus filed a police report in April detailing allegations...
Chariton Leader
Council approves pay application #3 for Sewer Plant Project
The Chariton City Council approved pay application #3 for the Chariton Sewer Plant Project at their meeting June 20. The total amount of the payment was $202,994.12. Chariton City Manager Laura Liegois said that the payment that was approved will be turned into the State of Iowa for reimbursement towards the City of Chariton’s grant for this project.
