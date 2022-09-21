ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

wach.com

Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores

Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout

For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler's toughest grader is himself

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Spencer Rattler era is three games in and like the South Carolina offense as a whole, the Oklahoma transfer has yet to find that next gear. After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Georgia State, the offense could not keep up in Fayetteville, losing 44-30 to Arkansas. In last week's game with top-ranked Georgia, the offense did not get on the board until backup quarterback Luke Doty engineered a late fourth-quarter scoring drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Williams seeing next man up mentality from the Gamecocks

South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams has seen his time on the field increase in 2022 and has flashed during the first three games. Williams, who is in his second year in the program after transferring in from Delaware following the 2020 season, has recorded 11 total tackles this season including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.
COLUMBIA, SC
baltimoreravens.com

Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Todd Sommerville, varsity head football coach of the Crofton Cardinals (Gambrills, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Sommerville is the third recipient of the award in 2022. Last Friday (9/16), the Cardinals traveled to Annapolis and recorded...
BALTIMORE, MD
WIS-TV

SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
ORANGEBURG, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Dula's all in for discipline

Shell Dula is a self-effacing man whose speaking voice comes alive when he speaks to football players. Dula, the Executive Director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association, is a native of Laurens and a graduate of Presbyterian College who has never actually coached here. He has won a total of six state championships at Ninety Six, Union and Greenwood.
LAURENS, SC
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Breaks Extended Pause in South Carolina Swarm

Central South Carolina experienced a weak earthquake Tuesday, ending a 3-week pause in earthquake activity that has rocked the area around Elgin, South Carolina. At 11:01 am Tuesday, a weak 1.9 earthquake hit just east of Elgin, South Carolina at a depth of 3.1 km. The last time an earthquake struck here was on September 1, when a weak 1.5 earthquake struck near Centerville; before that, a 1.6 magnitude event hit near Lugoff on August 27. For much of the summer, the area was experiencing nearly daily earthquakes, with thousands of reports of shaking coming in from concerned residents throughout the area.
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia

I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning about the honey-making operation at All Saints Sisters of the Poor in Catonsville

Hi Everyone! What an interesting morning. Awhile back a good friend handed me an article from the Catholic Review about nuns in Baltimore County who help two bee keepers bottle honey collected from more than 600,000 bees. These nuns have learned the ins and outs of beekeeping world, and they yearly sell over 300 pounds of bottled honey, with profits going back to the order and the beekeeping operation. I told my friend this was a "Where's Marty?" no-brainier and thus began a journey that took me Wednesday to the All Saints Sisters of the Poor in Catonsville! ...
CATONSVILLE, MD

