The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 St. Frances Academy proves 'road warrior' status with 26-7 win over No. 25 Dutch Fork
The Panthers, who won't play at home until Oct. 7, already have wins in Illinois, Texas and Florida. After checking South Carolina off the itinerary, St. Frances closes out its sojourn with a trip to Hawaii to face island power Kahuku on Sept. 30. But before jetting across the Pacific...
wach.com
Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores
Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
South Carolina announces another Williams-Brice sellout
For the third time this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks football team has announced a sellout. All 77,557 tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte have been sold. Just like Georgia State in Week 1 and Georgia in Week 3. ESPNU will provide television coverage between the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) and 49ers (1-3, 0-1 CUSA).
WLTX.com
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler's toughest grader is himself
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Spencer Rattler era is three games in and like the South Carolina offense as a whole, the Oklahoma transfer has yet to find that next gear. After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Georgia State, the offense could not keep up in Fayetteville, losing 44-30 to Arkansas. In last week's game with top-ranked Georgia, the offense did not get on the board until backup quarterback Luke Doty engineered a late fourth-quarter scoring drive.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 St. Frances Academy at No. 25 Dutch Fork headlines Top 10 Games of the Week
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) hits the road again this week with another big-time matchup against South Carolina power, Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.). The Silver Foxes were the only new team to join the MaxPreps Top 25 and are off to a 5-0 start. The six-time 5A state champs have gone 87-2-1 since 2016.
247Sports
TV assignments announced for Maryland basketball games this season
The Big Ten announces its basketball TV assignments on Thursday, including a long list of Maryland games on national TV this season. Nine Terps games will be aired on ESPN channels along with. Via a Maryland press release:. "The Kevin Willard era will officially begin on Nov. 7 as Maryland...
Williams seeing next man up mentality from the Gamecocks
South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams has seen his time on the field increase in 2022 and has flashed during the first three games. Williams, who is in his second year in the program after transferring in from Delaware following the 2020 season, has recorded 11 total tackles this season including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.
baltimoreravens.com
Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week
Todd Sommerville, varsity head football coach of the Crofton Cardinals (Gambrills, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Sommerville is the third recipient of the award in 2022. Last Friday (9/16), the Cardinals traveled to Annapolis and recorded...
abccolumbia.com
Free shredding event tomorrow at Blythewood High School football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Blythewood High School Future Business Leaders of America and Shred 360 will be hosting a ‘free shred event’ that will take place tomorrow. The event will take place at the visitors side of the Blythewood High School football stadium from 9 am- 12 pm. Each...
WIS-TV
SC State marching band to perform during Colts-Chiefs game
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 Band will perform during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs game. The game is scheduled for Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are...
morganstatebears.com
Morgan State Announces Varsity “M” Club Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022
BALTIMORE, Md. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Morgan State University is pleased to announce its 2022 induction class into the Varsity "M" Club Athletic Hall of Fame. The group – comprised of 10 individuals and two historic teams – will be formally inducted into the elite Hall of Fame membership.
laurenscountysports.com
Dula's all in for discipline
Shell Dula is a self-effacing man whose speaking voice comes alive when he speaks to football players. Dula, the Executive Director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association, is a native of Laurens and a graduate of Presbyterian College who has never actually coached here. He has won a total of six state championships at Ninety Six, Union and Greenwood.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Breaks Extended Pause in South Carolina Swarm
Central South Carolina experienced a weak earthquake Tuesday, ending a 3-week pause in earthquake activity that has rocked the area around Elgin, South Carolina. At 11:01 am Tuesday, a weak 1.9 earthquake hit just east of Elgin, South Carolina at a depth of 3.1 km. The last time an earthquake struck here was on September 1, when a weak 1.5 earthquake struck near Centerville; before that, a 1.6 magnitude event hit near Lugoff on August 27. For much of the summer, the area was experiencing nearly daily earthquakes, with thousands of reports of shaking coming in from concerned residents throughout the area.
abccolumbia.com
University of South Carolina increases minimum wage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour. The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.
Body found at South Carolina home during search for missing man and woman
A man who was reported missing along with a woman has been arrested after deputies in South Carolina found a body at a home. William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, was taken into custody in Colorado just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia
I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
Worker dies in bathroom at South Carolina Belk store, but body wasn’t found for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
Where's Marty? Learning about the honey-making operation at All Saints Sisters of the Poor in Catonsville
Hi Everyone! What an interesting morning. Awhile back a good friend handed me an article from the Catholic Review about nuns in Baltimore County who help two bee keepers bottle honey collected from more than 600,000 bees. These nuns have learned the ins and outs of beekeeping world, and they yearly sell over 300 pounds of bottled honey, with profits going back to the order and the beekeeping operation. I told my friend this was a "Where's Marty?" no-brainier and thus began a journey that took me Wednesday to the All Saints Sisters of the Poor in Catonsville! ...
