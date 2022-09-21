Read full article on original website
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
lakeorionreview.com
Village of Lake Orion — Notice to lake users of Lake Orion
THIS INFORMATION IS CONTINGENT ON WHEN THE VILLAGE RECEIVES THE. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: EGLE will be issuing a permit for the Lake Orion Drawdown. The. drawdown will start on September 26, 2022 and be completed by October 17, 2022 (lowest. level). The lake level is to start being raised...
After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
lakeorionreview.com
Lake Orion DDA enters into $2.4 million purchase agreement on Lake Orion Lumber Yard property
LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority has entered into a purchase agreement to buy the Lake Orion Lumber Yard property for $2.4 million. The DDA Board of Directors received and filed the agreement during its Sept. 13 meeting, after Lake Orion Review press time. According to...
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
Detroit News
The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance
It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
'Our saving grace': Neighbor saves couple from burning condo in Woodhaven
A Woodhaven couple is staying in a hotel after their condo burned to the ground Tuesday. The fire was so large it damaged multiple homes in the neighborhood.
downriversundaytimes.com
Damaged vehicle found at dealership
SOUTHGATE — A 2019 Chevy Equinox with significant front-end damage was discovered at 12:06 a.m. Sept. 2 in the parking lot of Dick Genthe Chevrolet, 15600 Eureka Road. The vehicle’s front bumper was stored in the back seat of the vehicle. It was not known whether the crash...
oceanacountypress.com
Brighton man dies in motorcycle crash.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brighton, Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound US 31 near the Oceana Drive overpass Wednesday, Sept. 21, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post. The man, whose name is presently not being...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
Michigan high school football: West Bloomfield busts in 35-18 loss to Rochester Adams
Rochester Adams beat West Bloomfield in the season-opener and the regional championship in 2021, so the Highlanders knew the Lakers had this game in Michigan high school football's Week 5 circled. When West Bloomfield's Brandon Davis-Swain recovered a fumble on Adams' opening drive and the offense found the end zone...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
Flying bikes now for sale, but the price is leaving sticker shock
A taste of technology reminiscent of “Star Wars” or “The Jetsons” landed in Detroit, Mich., this month during the annual North American International Auto Show: a flying bike.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
