It Sounds as Though Faith in Avatar 2 is Waning
That might not be accurate, really, but at this time, it has been noted that James Cameron was worried for a bit that the sequel to one of the most popular movies ever would have come too late after the initial movie since it’s been over a decade since Avatar hit the theaters. Twelve years isn’t the longest time to wait for a sequel, but it’s not as though Cameron appeared to have another movie up and ready to go on the heels of the first one. At this time, it’s easy to note that Avatar has been satirized and presented in many different ways throughout pop culture as it’s taken a place in the halls of entertainment where it deserves to be. But thinking that a sequel is going to work just as well feels like more of a hope and a prayer than reality since the stark truth is that there are very few sequels that have ever done just as well, or better, than the movie that spawned them. In this case, there are a lot of people that would stand to attention and state that this line of thinking is wrong, that Avatar is different, but the truth is that it’s another large-scale science fiction movie that is great but also has its faults.
Fate of Wanda After Doctor Strange 2
Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was the most anticipated Marvel Studios project after Spider-Man’s most recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home because it closely followed up the MCU story’s multiverse fate. From Doctor Strange’s first appearance since Spider-Man, Doctor Strange had the return of Wanda, too, for the first time since the incredible events of WandaVision. While Doctor Strange 2 featured Wanda, she wasn’t the hero anyone expected as the movie reflected some key comic storylines that showcased Wanda as a villain and that she was during the film. When Wanda finally came around from the dark magic that had consumed her, she seemingly sacrificed herself for the battle at hand, but did Wanda indeed die in her sacrifice? Below we’ve detailed the fate of Wanda after Doctor Strange 2, as well as other details of Wanda, WandaVision, Doctor Strange 2, and some information that featured the characters or storylines from Doctor Strange 2.
5 Shows to Watch if you like Hulu’s The Dropout
Hulu created another masterpiece when they green-lit ‘The Dropout’ series based on the epic rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multibillion-dollar company, Theranos. Starring the talented Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth, this mini-series follows entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes as she maneuvers the world of power to become one...
5 International Feature Films To Watch If You Liked “Parasite
2019’s Best Picture winner, Parasite, became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. It turned the world’s attention to international films that had long been underrated and placed second fiddle to Hollywood films. Not only did Parasite win Best Picture, but it also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature, therefore sweeping four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. This article will find five similar films you can watch if you like “Parasite.”
Where to Stream Every Jurassic Park Movie
Jurassic Park has been a popular franchise since the dinosaur revival action series launched its first Speilberg-helmed entry in 1993. From that first entry, the series evolved into a trilogy, which then evolved into another, more epic, trilogy that starred Chris Pratt through each one, versus the alternating cast between the first three Jurassic Park movies. The most recent Jurassic Park movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, was released earlier this year and ended the second trilogy, and possibly the franchise overall, at least for a while. With the most recent release being the sum up to the entire saga up to this point, many may want to refresh themselves with the original Jurassic Park movies, the first two Jurassic World movies, just Jurassic World: Dominion, or perhaps the entire franchise. Below, we’ve detailed where to stream every Jurassic Park movie, so luckily, you can watch whatever movie from the franchise you please.
Every South Park Special
South Park has been a hot topic since before it first premiered on Comedy Central, as the show initially launched as a short comedy animated film that featured the obscurity of the series that we know today. From those first animated features, the series exploded with seasons of Comedy Central and a theatrical movie released before they eventually released over 300 episodes total before the creators started to create specials for release on Comedy Central and Paramount+. Below, we’ve detailed every special from the franchise to the series as a whole and the episodes in between.
Is Hollywood Running out of Ideas?
The obvious answer would be ‘of course Hollywood isn’t out of ideas’, since no one wants to admit that the writers in good old Tinseltown are spending more time twiddling their thumbs as they’re directed to create remakes and reboots rather than push new ideas that might not do well at the box office. In other words, money is being placed ahead of integrity, and sadly, it’s not that surprising since money makes the engine that is Hollywood run. What’s so unfortunate about this is that at some point, the same old tired story that continues to be told gets repackaged and redistributed with only a few tweaks and changes that many tend to think are revolutionary and innovative. There are movies out there that have managed to wow the audience with a story that is new and innovative, but too often, it’s been seen that people are far more comfortable with the pre-packaged material that doesn’t challenge the way they look at the world, or at the story that’s already been established. This often allows filmmakers to keep adding various elements to a story that don’t make sense and that eschew the realism that might have, at one time, existed in an original story that’s become a franchise.
She-Hulk: Just Jen-Recap
This many episodes in, and Jennifer Walters still isn’t getting that much respect, even if there’s plenty of reason to give it to her. The accomplished attorney at law is by far and large worth the kind of respect she’s seeking, even if she’s been content to downplay the MCU and its various individuals at this point. She’s been making peace, kind of, with her role as She-Hulk, and it’s fair to say that she’s getting to the point where she might one day realize that being herself is possible no matter if she’s Jen or She-Hulk. When she’s invited to attend her cousin’s wedding as a bridesmaid, though, her cousin makes it rather clear that this is her day and that she doesn’t want anything to spoil it. It’s easy to give credit to Jen since she did as her cousin asked and then kept on doing things when her cousin asked, such as helping the caterers to clean up, ironing the shirts of the groomsmen after they wrinkled them somehow, jobs that a bridesmaid probably shouldn’t be doing.
Movie Review: Outlaw King
History is told by more than the victor of any engagement, and the stories of some cultures and nations have been told by many people who see things in one light or another. The story of Robert the Bruce is one that a lot of people have seen in various movies and perhaps even read about in historical texts. The unfortunate question that one has to ask most of the time is whether or not these tellings are accurate or if they’re the fantasy created for the sake of entertainment. One truth about history is that it’s not always as exciting as filmmakers would like it to be, and there are situations that, throughout history, have taken years to accumulate and are over in a very short span of time. The long history that lies between Scotland and England is one that gets bloody on more than one occasion and has more than its share of villains and heroes depending upon who is asked and what point of view one sees things from. In Outlaw King, the story of Robert the Bruce is told in a way that’s been seen before, kind of, but is still one that feels a little inspiring in some ways.
Movie Review: The Champion
If you want a movie that will give you inspiration as well as horror and depression, The Champion is a good bet when it comes to delivering all three, considering its location and the subject it deals with. The pre-war life of Teddy, a boxing champion before things go to hell and he’s hauled off to a concentration camp, is a good one since he’s made a life for himself and his family. But when he’s taken to the newly constructed Auschwitz, one can hazard a guess as to how things are going to go. For those who might not have been shown the depictions of those who were shipped off to such camps during the war, this is kind of a tame look at the horror that was visited upon a large number of people, as these places were rightly named death camps, since many people went in, but they never came out. To say that the camps were horrifying and undeniably cruel would be to put it lightly and perhaps even insult the memory of those who spent their last days in such places. But while it was no different for Teddy, there was a way that he was able to survive and even thrive when others could not.
