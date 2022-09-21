That might not be accurate, really, but at this time, it has been noted that James Cameron was worried for a bit that the sequel to one of the most popular movies ever would have come too late after the initial movie since it’s been over a decade since Avatar hit the theaters. Twelve years isn’t the longest time to wait for a sequel, but it’s not as though Cameron appeared to have another movie up and ready to go on the heels of the first one. At this time, it’s easy to note that Avatar has been satirized and presented in many different ways throughout pop culture as it’s taken a place in the halls of entertainment where it deserves to be. But thinking that a sequel is going to work just as well feels like more of a hope and a prayer than reality since the stark truth is that there are very few sequels that have ever done just as well, or better, than the movie that spawned them. In this case, there are a lot of people that would stand to attention and state that this line of thinking is wrong, that Avatar is different, but the truth is that it’s another large-scale science fiction movie that is great but also has its faults.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO