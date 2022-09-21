At their meeting June 6, the Chariton City Council approved by resolution the contract and bond for the Town Square Sidewalk Project for the Chariton square. The council awarded the contract for the Town Square Sidewalk Project to TK Concrete, inc. of Pella at their May 2 meeting, for the total amount of $2,364,470. This amount is the total with the removal of the landscaping from the project, which will be done on a local level.

CHARITON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO