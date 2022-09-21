Read full article on original website
Chariton Leader
Roger Paul Marker
Roger Paul Marker, age 79, passed away September 12, 2022 in Chariton, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Betty Marker, his daughters, Carla Marker and Kayla (Jason) Reil, his granddaughter, Lacie (Zach) Ashmore, his sister, Eva Nicholson and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph...
Chariton Leader
Frances "Fran" Geneva Nussbaum
Frances "Fran" Geneva Nussbaum, 94, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 2:38 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City. A memorial service will follow at 5:00. Interment and graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Newbern Cemetery near Chariton, Iowa with Reverend Doctor Amy L. P. Nussbaum officiating.
Chariton Leader
Robert "Bob" McGee
Funeral services for Robert "Bob" McGee, 82, of Indianola, were held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment was at the Last Chance Cemetery. Family received friends on Tuesday, September 13th, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in...
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Chariton Leader
Dan Christensen’s self-built 1938 Buick on display at Hy-Vee Charity Car Show
When retired State Patrolman Dan Christensen decided to do a retirement project, he didn’t just do some run of the mill thing. He decided to build a 1938 Buick. The gorgeous maroon and black 1938 Buick that Christensen built was on display at the Hy-Vee Charity Car Show held on the Chariton square this past Saturday, June 18. All the proceeds from the event will benefit Hope For the Warriors.
KCCI.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
Chariton Leader
David Clell Miller
David Clell Miller was born November 19, 1946 at Yocum Hospital in Chariton. He passed away August 23, 2022 at Corydon Specialty Care. Dave married Shirley Goering on June 9, 1966 at Eden Baptist Church near Derby, Iowa. They had 55 wonderful years together until Shirley's passing in November 2021.
Chariton Leader
Mary Helen (Shriver) Thompson
Services for Mary Thompson, 79 of Knoxville, will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Chariton Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mary’s family.
Chariton Leader
Kathy Harvey holds annual piano recital at Grace Baptist Church in Chariton
Kathy Harvey held her annual piano recital for her students on Thursday evening, May 27, at Grace Baptist Church in Chariton. Sixteen of her piano students participated, followed by a newly formed orchestra consisting of seven performers who played three pieces. Refreshments were enjoyed by all following the event. In...
KCCI.com
Support pouring in for Iowa's Lisa Brinkmeyer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lisa Brinkmeyer has spent her life in the Iowa sports spotlight. At Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, she was All-State and a Hall of Famer in both basketball and volleyball. She played in the final 6-on-6 championship game in 1993. She played and coached at Drake with...
Chariton Leader
Beautiful, distinguished looking 1947 Cadillac Touring Sedan Limo stands out at Hy-Vee Charity Car Show
One of the many unique cars that stood out at the Hy-Vee Charity Car Show on the Chariton square Saturday was a beautiful, very distinguished looking 1947 Cadillac Touring Sedan Limo Fleetwood Model 75. The owner of the vehicle is Steve Venegas of Waukee. He has owned the classic car...
KCCI.com
Ankeny school district addresses postgame celebration investigation
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Southeast Polk High Schools are addressing alocker room celebration that apparently got out of hand. Video on social media shows some Ankeny football players with damaged lockers at Southeast Polk. The video shows what appears to be players with locker doors ripped off from their hinges and an adult hitting a locker with his fist.
Procedure to re-test senior drivers explained after 97-year-old causes deadly crash
Is there such a thing as being too old to drive? The Iowa Department of Transportation tests drivers on ability, not age, but it has a plan in place if you believe a senior is too old to be behind the wheel.
Chariton Leader
Contract and bond approved for Town Square Sidewalk Project
At their meeting June 6, the Chariton City Council approved by resolution the contract and bond for the Town Square Sidewalk Project for the Chariton square. The council awarded the contract for the Town Square Sidewalk Project to TK Concrete, inc. of Pella at their May 2 meeting, for the total amount of $2,364,470. This amount is the total with the removal of the landscaping from the project, which will be done on a local level.
KCCI.com
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
KCCI.com
Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early
MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
