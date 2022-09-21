Read full article on original website
Related
Potato recall issued in 14 states due to a potentially dangerous allergen
A Melissa’s potatoes product was hit with a recall because it contains eggs, and the ingredient is not listed on the label. Potatoes alone do not contain traces of egg, but the Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes recall covers a product that ships with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The sauce is the likely culprit here.
neurologylive.com
Evaluating the Treatment Evolution of Myasthenia Gravis and Use of Immunosuppressants: Nicholas Silvestri, MD, FAAN
The clinical professor of neurology at the University at Buffalo provided insight on the advances in treatment options for patients with myasthenia gravis over the past few decades. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "I think what’s missed over time is the burden of the treatments we use....
neurologylive.com
Eplontersin Treatment Results in Reduction in Serum Transthyretin in Amyloidosis
Eplontersen treatment resulted in a significant reduction in transthyretin, neuropathy impairment, and improvement in quality of life in the phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study of patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Data from recent phase 3 NEURO-TTransform trial (NCT04136184) of eplontersen (Ionis, AstraZeneca) suggest that the investigational treatment for hereditary transthyretin (hATTR)...
neurologylive.com
Vaccinated Individuals With Myasthenia Gravis With COVID-19 Infection are More at Health Risk
Adults with myasthenia gravis who contracted COVID-19 were at twice the risk of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death based on data from a recent population-based study. According to a recent population-based study using administrative health data in Ontario, Canada, adult participants with myasthenia gravis (MG) and who also contracted COVID-19 were twice the risk of hospitalization of matched controls.1 The patients with MG and infected with COVID-19 were also more at risk of ICU admission and death in comparison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neurologylive.com
Rituximab as Initial gMG Treatment, WVE-003 Proves Positive in HD, and Incidence of Guillian-Barré After COVID-19 Vaccination
Neurology News Network for the week ending September 24, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Matt Hoffman, filling in for Marco Meglio. Let’s take a look at some of this week’s top news. First up this week, the...
neurologylive.com
Repetitive Nerve Stimulation Exhibits Positive Association with Inpatient Diagnosis of Myasthenia Gravis
Findings from retrospective study show that repetitive nerve stimulation is a highly sensitive and specific test for the diagnosis of myasthenia gravis in an inpatient setting, with its results being more rapidly available in comparison with antibody testing. Results from confirmatory antibody testing in myasthenia gravis are often delayed, but...
neurologylive.com
Understanding New Guidelines to Improve Management of Painful Diabetic Neuropathies
Brian Callaghan, MD, MS, associate professor at the University of Michigan, discussed his presentation at AANEM 2022 on changing the treatment paradigm for painful diabetic neuropathies. Despite the fact that slightly more than one-third of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy experience pain, limited disease-modifying treatments exist. For patients who have...
neurologylive.com
Role of Multidisciplinary Management in NMOSD
Michael Yeaman, PhD: One other way of thinking about diagnosis might be to think about the sequential team of health care providers involved in diagnosing and treating patients. Mirla, in your experience, when a patient presents to you with a high index of suspicion for NMOSD [neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder], give us a sense of the chain of health care providers that become involved in helping you diagnose and treat the disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
neurologylive.com
Patients Receiving Efgartigimod Respond to COVID-19 Vaccination With IgG Antibodies
In an investigation on the effect of treatment with efgartigimod on humoral immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination, the immunization resulted in antigen-specific IgG responses in most patients. Data from the ongoing ADAPT+ study (NCT03669588) of efgartigimod (Vyvgart; Argenx) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who had also received a...
Comments / 0