Science

neurologylive.com

Eplontersin Treatment Results in Reduction in Serum Transthyretin in Amyloidosis

Eplontersen treatment resulted in a significant reduction in transthyretin, neuropathy impairment, and improvement in quality of life in the phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study of patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Data from recent phase 3 NEURO-TTransform trial (NCT04136184) of eplontersen (Ionis, AstraZeneca) suggest that the investigational treatment for hereditary transthyretin (hATTR)...
neurologylive.com

Vaccinated Individuals With Myasthenia Gravis With COVID-19 Infection are More at Health Risk

Adults with myasthenia gravis who contracted COVID-19 were at twice the risk of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death based on data from a recent population-based study. According to a recent population-based study using administrative health data in Ontario, Canada, adult participants with myasthenia gravis (MG) and who also contracted COVID-19 were twice the risk of hospitalization of matched controls.1 The patients with MG and infected with COVID-19 were also more at risk of ICU admission and death in comparison.
neurologylive.com

Repetitive Nerve Stimulation Exhibits Positive Association with Inpatient Diagnosis of Myasthenia Gravis

Findings from retrospective study show that repetitive nerve stimulation is a highly sensitive and specific test for the diagnosis of myasthenia gravis in an inpatient setting, with its results being more rapidly available in comparison with antibody testing. Results from confirmatory antibody testing in myasthenia gravis are often delayed, but...
neurologylive.com

Understanding New Guidelines to Improve Management of Painful Diabetic Neuropathies

Brian Callaghan, MD, MS, associate professor at the University of Michigan, discussed his presentation at AANEM 2022 on changing the treatment paradigm for painful diabetic neuropathies. Despite the fact that slightly more than one-third of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy experience pain, limited disease-modifying treatments exist. For patients who have...
neurologylive.com

Role of Multidisciplinary Management in NMOSD

Michael Yeaman, PhD: One other way of thinking about diagnosis might be to think about the sequential team of health care providers involved in diagnosing and treating patients. Mirla, in your experience, when a patient presents to you with a high index of suspicion for NMOSD [neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder], give us a sense of the chain of health care providers that become involved in helping you diagnose and treat the disease.
neurologylive.com

Patients Receiving Efgartigimod Respond to COVID-19 Vaccination With IgG Antibodies

In an investigation on the effect of treatment with efgartigimod on humoral immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination, the immunization resulted in antigen-specific IgG responses in most patients. Data from the ongoing ADAPT+ study (NCT03669588) of efgartigimod (Vyvgart; Argenx) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who had also received a...
