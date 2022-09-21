Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Mike Tomlin Makes Decision On Starting Quarterback After Browns Loss
On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a divisional showdown against the Cleveland Browns by a final score of 29-17. After the game, fans were all wondering if now was the time to make a quarterback change from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky didn't play exceedingly poorly or well, but fans couldn't help but wonder if Pickett would be better.
Yardbarker
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns
On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Where to Watch: Browns and Steelers on Thursday Night Football
Cleveland Browns look to get back in the win column on Thursday Night Football, as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons believes the Cleveland Browns will reach the postseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
O.J. Simpson Says Steelers Have To Bench Trubisky, Start Kenny Pickett!
O.J. Simpson has a solution to the Steelers' offensive struggles, and it starts with making a change at the QB position by benching Mitchell Trubisky and starting Kenny Pickett. Simpson broke down why the Steelers' offense seemingly stalled all night against the Browns during their Thursday Night Football game (CLE...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) to be able to play in the near future: “It’s not going to be too long.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Regarding OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Harbaugh said he was given a “recovery day” on Friday and considered him “week-to-week” right now: “I really think it’s getting the point where it’s week-to-week, day-to-day-ish. It comes back to him feeling like he’s going to be playing at his best. That’s what it really boils down to.” (Jamison Hensley)
Steelers rookie is already frustrated by lack of targets from Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens feels like he’s wide open on every route. Mitch Trubisky just isn’t finding him. Pickens was selected in the second round out of Georgia, and was expected to make an immediate impact on the field and in a crowded wide receiver room.
Who should the Steelers start at QB vs the Jets?
One advantage to playing on Thursday night is it now gives the Pittsburgh Steelers extra time to sort out the roster, iron out any problems the team might have including changes in the lineup. For the Steelers this is all about quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after Pittsburgh’s loss...
Comments / 0