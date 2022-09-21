ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

People

9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police

Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
truecrimedaily

Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested

MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
HILO, HI
#Police
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty

A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
PALM BAY, FL
AOL Corp

A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say

Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Oxygen

Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside

FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of knifepoint robberies in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for residents in Albany Park. Police are investigating two separate robberies with very similar circumstances. The first was on Sept. 11 around 12:30 a.m., in the 4600 block of North Kasson Avenue. Then, four days later, there was a similar robbery around 12:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.Police said in both robberies, a man with a knife approached a person on foot and demanded their property. Investigators have only a vague description of the robber. Police are warning people to stay vigilant and pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area. Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.
PUBLIC SAFETY

