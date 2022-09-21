Read full article on original website
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
9-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Was Heard Saying 'I'm Sorry' Before Father Strangled Him, Buried Body: Police
Azuree Charles' father and mother are both charged in connection with his death Four months after a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found strangled behind his home, his parents have been charged in connection with his death. On May 4, Azuree Charles, of New Kensington, was found naked and muddy, his body partially covered by lawn furniture and a foam cooler, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other outlets. The boy's pajamas were hanging in nearby branches, according to the report. Now, his father, Jean Charles, 40, is charged...
Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested
MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant
Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Ashley Tropez from ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ found dead in abandoned home with suspect arrested in California
A WOMAN who appeared on the program Beyond Scared Straight as a teen has been found dead in an abandoned home, said police. The body of Ashley Tropez was found inside a home in Victorville, California with “traumatic injuries” on Friday said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Man charged in Hawaii kidnapping kept girl shackled in bus, documents say
A man in Hawaii accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week kept the victim restrained in a yellow bus, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The girl escaped from her abductor after she convinced him to take her to a cafe in Hilo on Saturday and...
Three found dead in home including a child after police called to ‘hostage situation’
A CHILD and two adults have been found dead inside a home following a frantic call to police. Officials attempted to make contact with those inside the Michigan home during what they believed to be a hostage situation involving four children and one adult. After several unsuccessful attempts at contact...
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
After a months-long search, authorities have arrested a man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl in California. On Saturday, the California Attorney General's office and Merced Police Department announced the arrest of Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason. Sophia's body was found March 11 by the Central Valley...
15-year-old Girl Kidnapped From Beach At Knifepoint Escapes With Good Samaritan's Help
A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by a masked man on a Hawaii beach, convinced her abductor to take her to a restaurant and was rescued with the help of a Good Samaritan. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, is accused of kidnapping the victim, Mikella Lani Debina, from Anaeho'omalu Bay near Lava Lava Beach Club on Friday.
Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty
A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say
Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved
After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.
Man accused of repeatedly exposing himself to women on trail arrested, Virginia cops say
Police have received several reports of a man exposing himself and grabbing women on the trail, and they believe the incidents are connected.
Man Who Searched 'How To Make A Homemade Silencer' Gets Life For Missing Ex's Murder
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his child’s mother, whose body has yet to be found. Jesus Contreras Perez, 42, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his missing ex, Cassandra Ayon, according to CBS Wausau affiliate WSAW-TV. Perez — who shared a child with Ayon — was accused of stalking the then-27-year-old in the weeks and months leading up to Ayon’s 2020 disappearance, after she ended their relationship.
Chick-fil-A worker praised for helping a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, deputies say
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is praising a Chick-fil-A employee in Florida who it said rushed to the aid of a woman who was being carjacked.
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall
"Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a subject with a gun at Coronado Mall." —Nick Catlin. The Coronado Mall is currently in lockdown as this search is being conducted.
Armed man stole truck at Florida gas station, three-year-old boy inside
FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera. Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child. Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed. "It doesn't really happen...
Police warn of knifepoint robberies in Albany Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for residents in Albany Park. Police are investigating two separate robberies with very similar circumstances. The first was on Sept. 11 around 12:30 a.m., in the 4600 block of North Kasson Avenue. Then, four days later, there was a similar robbery around 12:20 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.Police said in both robberies, a man with a knife approached a person on foot and demanded their property. Investigators have only a vague description of the robber. Police are warning people to stay vigilant and pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area. Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.
