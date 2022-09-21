Read full article on original website
Local Rotarians hear of the District’s planned activities for the year
During a recent breakfast meeting of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Michael Wayne Kesti, Rotary District 6990 Governor, described the district’s planned activities, then shared some inspirational “Rotary Moments.”. Kesti gave his report to local Rotary Club President Patricia Romano and the members and guests, after which...
On the healthier side of Key Biscayne dining
Make it a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, September 26, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
Warning: Triathlon event on Sunday will impact traffic
Key Biscayne residents and commuters should plan ahead if leaving the island on Sunday, September 25, as a triathlon event will be taking place starting at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park. The race will begin with an ocean swim and a northbound bike ride along Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker...
Ian intensifies as forecast track gets “minor eastward” change; Village to offer sandbags starting Monday afternoon
With the 11 a.m. Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the forecast cone and “track guidance” have come into better agreement during and only a minor eastward adjustment was made from the previous forecast. The NHC expects heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida...
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
Islander welcomes mini-endorsements ahead of the November General Election
Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates in the Village election is a tradition as entrenched in Key Biscayne as is campaigning on the corner of Crandon and Harbor. Starting in our Oct. 6 issue, we will publish mini-endorsements for the candidates running for the office of Village Mayor...
Key Biscayne Car Week to feature the classics and the new futuristic
Combining vintage beauty with tomorrow's innovation is the best way organizers describe the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Monaco Square and Village Green. The event kicks off with two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi driving the...
Blues musician mixes storytelling, music and the audience for immersive Blues Opera theater shows
Miami blues musician Eric Garcia has a story to tell through his music, and he uses lyrics that are both personal and heart rending. Garcia's life changed when he became caregiver for his mother for two years prior to her death in 2009 from Alzheimer's disease at age 76. He more recently experienced another tragedy when his father committed suicide.
