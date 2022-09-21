ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Local Rotarians hear of the District’s planned activities for the year

During a recent breakfast meeting of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Michael Wayne Kesti, Rotary District 6990 Governor, described the district’s planned activities, then shared some inspirational “Rotary Moments.”. Kesti gave his report to local Rotary Club President Patricia Romano and the members and guests, after which...
On the healthier side of Key Biscayne dining

Make it a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, September 26, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
Warning: Triathlon event on Sunday will impact traffic

Key Biscayne residents and commuters should plan ahead if leaving the island on Sunday, September 25, as a triathlon event will be taking place starting at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park. The race will begin with an ocean swim and a northbound bike ride along Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker...
Islander welcomes mini-endorsements ahead of the November General Election

Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates in the Village election is a tradition as entrenched in Key Biscayne as is campaigning on the corner of Crandon and Harbor. Starting in our Oct. 6 issue, we will publish mini-endorsements for the candidates running for the office of Village Mayor...
Key Biscayne Car Week to feature the classics and the new futuristic

Combining vintage beauty with tomorrow's innovation is the best way organizers describe the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Monaco Square and Village Green. The event kicks off with two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi driving the...
