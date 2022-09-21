ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

National Farm Safety and Health Week focuses on child safety

(The Center Square) – It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois – the annual week when the Department of Agriculture reminds people to slow down and be vigilant about preventing farm accidents. Krista Lisser, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said this...
It's the wild, wild west for Illinois hemp growers

(The Center Square) – Hemp legalization set off a “gold rush” of hemp cultivation by enthusiastic growers across the country. Four years later, a significant number of hemp growers have left the business. And the amount of planted hemp acreage has dropped considerably. The Farm Bill of...
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
