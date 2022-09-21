Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Republicans critical of Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats
(The Center Square) – With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light...
starvedrock.media
Expect post-election changes to SAFE-T Act, some say
(The Center Square) – A consensus is forming that there needs to be clarifications to the SAFE-T Act set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, but whether any changes will be substantive is still up in the air. The measure has come under increased scrutiny in...
starvedrock.media
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
starvedrock.media
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
starvedrock.media
NFIB: 'Main Street across Illinois is covered with help wanted signs'
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months. According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
starvedrock.media
Lawmakers question prison officials about audit, criticize parole board chair no-show
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislative Audit Commission met with officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to go over issues listed in recent audits of the state agencies. The most recent IDOC audit was released in October of 2021 and showed...
starvedrock.media
Illinois governor’s debates coming to KPLR in October
While the U.S. Senate candidates in Missouri could not manage to orchestrate a debate before the Nov. 8 election, local fans of televised political tug-of-wars will have to settle for the Illinois gubernatorial race. Two debates between incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will be televised next...
starvedrock.media
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
starvedrock.media
Opening more info through records at Penn State, Temple, Pitt
(The Center Square) – A major open records bill has passed the Pennsylvania Senate and awaits action in the House that would significantly expand what financial information state-related universities are required to share with the public. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, would create an online...
starvedrock.media
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran who posted about negative interaction at facility
(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral videos on the social media...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers' resignations; fentanyl warning issued
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
publicradioeast.org
Former finance director for NC town pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000
Federal prosecutors say the former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town. The Fayetteville Observer reports that the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, who served as Spring Lake's finance director, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.
starvedrock.media
Oklahoma ranks 16 in analysis of religious liberties
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ranked among the top 20 states in an analysis of how states safeguard religious liberties. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 was commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy to gauge the status of religious freedoms in America, said Executive Director Trey Dimsdale.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward
State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Jones expected in court; inmates allegedly paid bail with PPP loans
An Illinois state senator accused of corruption is expected to make a plea Friday in court. Sen. Emil Jones III is accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe to help block legislation that would have been unfavorable for the red-light company Safespeed. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Jones to resign from...
starvedrock.media
Illinois is 16th for the best state to teach in
(The Center Square) – A report by WalletHub ranks the 50 states from best to worst for teachers. Illinois finishes 16th on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, compensation, and others, to determine which cities are considered the most teacher friendly. Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub explained...
starvedrock.media
Law enforcement joins non-profits to highlight rail safety in Illinois and elsewhere
(The Center Square) – A national rail safety nonprofit is joining law enforcement and other first responders for a safety campaign to reduce railroad-related accidents. It's called Operation Clear Track and is the single largest rail safety initiative in the country. Last year, Illinois was fourth in the nation...
starvedrock.media
Report on religious liberty ranks Arkansas 27th
(The Center Square) - Arkansas placed 27th in the nation for its safeguarding of religious liberties, according to a newly published report. Commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy, the Religious Liberty in the States 2022 report examines the current state of religious freedom in America using state statutory and constitutional laws.
WITN
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
