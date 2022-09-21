ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Expect post-election changes to SAFE-T Act, some say

(The Center Square) – A consensus is forming that there needs to be clarifications to the SAFE-T Act set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, but whether any changes will be substantive is still up in the air. The measure has come under increased scrutiny in...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
ARKANSAS STATE
starvedrock.media

Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise

(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
starvedrock.media

NFIB: 'Main Street across Illinois is covered with help wanted signs'

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months. According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois governor’s debates coming to KPLR in October

While the U.S. Senate candidates in Missouri could not manage to orchestrate a debate before the Nov. 8 election, local fans of televised political tug-of-wars will have to settle for the Illinois gubernatorial race. Two debates between incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will be televised next...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Health System#Health Care Services#Medical Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative#General Health#Senate#Medicaid#House#The Carolina Journal
starvedrock.media

Opening more info through records at Penn State, Temple, Pitt

(The Center Square) – A major open records bill has passed the Pennsylvania Senate and awaits action in the House that would significantly expand what financial information state-related universities are required to share with the public. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, would create an online...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers' resignations; fentanyl warning issued

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
publicradioeast.org

Former finance director for NC town pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000

Federal prosecutors say the former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town. The Fayetteville Observer reports that the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, who served as Spring Lake's finance director, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.
POLITICS
starvedrock.media

Oklahoma ranks 16 in analysis of religious liberties

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ranked among the top 20 states in an analysis of how states safeguard religious liberties. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 was commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy to gauge the status of religious freedoms in America, said Executive Director Trey Dimsdale.
OKLAHOMA STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward

State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois is 16th for the best state to teach in

(The Center Square) – A report by WalletHub ranks the 50 states from best to worst for teachers. Illinois finishes 16th on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, compensation, and others, to determine which cities are considered the most teacher friendly. Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub explained...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Report on religious liberty ranks Arkansas 27th

(The Center Square) - Arkansas placed 27th in the nation for its safeguarding of religious liberties, according to a newly published report. Commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy, the Religious Liberty in the States 2022 report examines the current state of religious freedom in America using state statutory and constitutional laws.
ARKANSAS STATE
WITN

School lunches no longer free in public school districts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy