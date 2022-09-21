ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Everyone’s got a book in them’: boom in memoir industry as ordinary people record their stories

Brian Lewis grew up on a tough council estate after arriving in England as part of the Windrush generation. At the age of eight he developed an interest in chess, and joined a team formed of council estate kids to take part in championships against children from generally more privileged backgrounds. Aged 12 he took on – and beat – an international chess grandmaster.
Herbie J Pilato

A Sneak Peek at "The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas" Book

For years, I have shared stories of my youth at Christmas while growing up in the 1960s and 1970s in my hometown of Rochester, New York. Those were special times, and I was blessed to have been born into a large Italian-American family. We never had a lot of money, but we sure had a lot of love. I was raised with a strong sense of priorities, and what really mattered in life, and I have long sought to share whatever insight I gained from these memories to provide inspiration for anyone of any faith and generation.
Make a Puppet from Your Child’s Art

This simple puppet craft idea is simply genius. Using artwork your child has made in the past or makes for this purpose, you can create a whole cast of puppet characters from their art masterpieces. This puppet arts and crafts project will help kids engage more with the creative process of storytelling at home or in the classroom.
What Book Bans Take From Kids

This year, the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week arrived in the midst of a renewed push to limit the literature children can access. Schools and libraries around the country have dealt with attempts to ban and remove hundreds of titles, many of which grapple with issues of sex, race, and gender, in the name of protecting young people from supposedly sensitive subject matter. And while notoriety has the potential to boost a book’s public profile, in most cases, suppressed titles disappear without much fanfare, leaving authors with fewer sales.
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Do It Quickly. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
