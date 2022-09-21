For years, I have shared stories of my youth at Christmas while growing up in the 1960s and 1970s in my hometown of Rochester, New York. Those were special times, and I was blessed to have been born into a large Italian-American family. We never had a lot of money, but we sure had a lot of love. I was raised with a strong sense of priorities, and what really mattered in life, and I have long sought to share whatever insight I gained from these memories to provide inspiration for anyone of any faith and generation.

