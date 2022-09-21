ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Virginia becomes latest GOP-led state to launch election fraud unit

MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — On Friday morning, onetime election official Michele White sat near the back of a northern Virginia courtroom by her lonesome, no attorney to represent her for a hearing on felony corruption charges. White, 51, has been charged with corrupt conduct by an elections officer and...
Ohio Man Convicted By Feds After Scamming Over $800,000 From Investors Posing As African Prince

A Dayton, Ohio, man was found guilty of ten counts of fraud charges by a federal jury in a wild story of diplomats, the Lord and dollars. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Daryl Robert Harrison conned at least 14 people out of over $800,000 after portraying himself as Ghanaian royalty and a prophet. Harrison was convicted of wire and mail fraud as well as tampering with witnesses on September 16 in the Southern District of the DOJ. District Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman heard the case.
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
No fault for fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana granted summary judgment to a bank on its client’s claims that the bank is liable for the fraudulent wire transfer of nearly $400,000 intended for a juice company that instead went to a foreign hacker. The bank lacked actual knowledge that the wire transfer misdescribed the beneficiary prior to the payment.
Ohio lawmakers continue to fight to restore Delphi retirees’ pensions

DAYTON — Thousands of Dayton area workers living without their pension are watching time run out on the chance of getting their money back. There are 2,000 salaried, retired Delphi workers in the Dayton area and they’re to get their pensions back. Hundreds of those retired workers joined together two weeks ago for a rally at Sinclair College to gain support for the Susan Muffley Act.
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Poll: DeWine holds wide lead in Ohio governor race

Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide survey of 855 likely voters shows that it will be a close race for a U.S. Senate seat, but the race for governor shows a clear leader.  According to a poll run by the Baldwin Wallace Community Research Institute, Democrat Tim Ryan holds a three-point lead over Republican J.D. Vance […]
Arkansas weed vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court vacated a lower court’s decision not to certify the ballot title for a proposed constitutional amendment that could authorize adults’ possession and use of cannabis. The title is complete enough to convey an intelligible idea of the proposed amendment’s scope and import.
Controversial LGBTQ+ resolution introduced to Ohio Board of Education

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Board of Education member Brendan Shea introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on schools and districts to reject what he calls "harmful and coercive gender identity policies." In June, the U.S. Department of Education released proposed changes to Title IX regulations, including protections for students...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
75 Marijuana Plants Recovered in Eradication Effort

A wide marijuana eradication effort took place in Perry County this week. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took part in the event. As a result of the effort 75 marijuana plants were recovered. The...
