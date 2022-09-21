Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
From sweats to leggings, Rihanna's new loungewear line is filled with fall staples
While it may have seemed like Rihanna was laying low after reportedly giving birth to her first child in May, it's clear that she's been keeping busy with much more than new mom duties. Today, the A-list singer and entrepreneur expanded her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty to include a...
ETOnline.com
Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
These Soft and Flattering 'Airbrush' Leggings Create the Illusion of an Hourglass Shape
A cinched waist plus bootcut leg equals instant curves.
CNET
Save Up to 70% on Oakley, Ray-Ban and Costa Sunglasses
Summer is nearly over, but that doesn't mean you can't step out in style with some cool shades. Until next Monday, Sept. 26, you can grab a pair of Oakley, Ray-Ban or Costa sunglasses for just a fraction of their regular prices. Woot is having a huge end-of-summer sale on dozens of styles that you'll want to check out before they sell out.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
thezoereport.com
Meet The Ombré French Manicure, Fall’s Buzziest New Nail Trend
The French manicure train just keeps on going. As fall beauty trends continue to emerge, it seems like there’s no end in sight when it comes to the Y2K-inspired nail style that’s made a notable resurgence in the last few years among celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. More and more variations on the French manicure are popping up left and right, each more creative (and gorgeous) than the last. Ombré French nails are the latest to hit the scene, with the trend taking over TikTok one mesmerizing tutorial at a time.
Marie Claire
How to Wear Ankle Boots, According to a Stylist
Now that the weather is cooling down and fall is just around the corner, it's time for all of us to put away our sandals and break out our very best boots. Personally, boots are my favorite type of shoe, and when it comes to the most versatile style for everyday wear and for transitioning into autumn, I always go for ankle boots. I'm not alone: Fashion stylist Sarah Nearis also loves a good ankle boot, calling it her "personal favorite" and defining the style as one that "covers the whole foot and reaches up to or a little past the ankle."
Staud RTW Spring 2023
“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
11 Coats and Jackets on Sale at Macy’s — Up to 50% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It's that time of year to buy new outerwear! Coats and jackets can be big investments though. You obviously want something warm and high quality that will last and last, but the prices of those picks are often […]
Kim Kardashian Styled a Plunging Corset Jumpsuit With Futuristic Sunglasses
Still holding onto her Balenciaga chapter, Kim Kardashian debuted another look by the brand while out in New York City. On Sept. 20, the reality star was seen walking in an all-black ensemble and a futuristic pair of sunglasses, apt for her "alien Barbie" style streak. Styled by Dani Levi, she wore a strapless jumpsuit boasting a sweetheart-neckline corset top and flared trousers. She wore no jewelry, putting her cleavage on full display, and covered up with a long coat. A glimpse of pointy silver shoes appeared under her trousers, similar to the black gloves she seemed to be wearing underneath the coat. To finish, her wet flip bun (courtesy of hairstylist Chris Appleton) set the stage for her large blue tinted shield frames, which have become her signature accessory as of late.
8 best women’s high-waisted jeans, from skinny to mom styles
The beloved high-waisted jean has evolved massively over the past decade. A trend that started off solely with the high-waisted skinny soon spread into popular mom jeans. Any style that emerged from that point on has come in a high-waist cut – and we are forever grateful. In our opinion, it’s the most flattering cut for all body shapes and works with every style, from bootcut to straight.But of all the stressful shopping experiences we have to endure, nothing quite compares to looking for a pair of jeans that fit. For an item of clothing that is such a core...
These Sunglasses Look and Feel Like Designer Shades Without the Price Tag
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Sunglasses can oftentimes be the small accessory that brings together an entire outfit. If you have a pair that fits your face shape and your style, you can elevate your entire look without any additional effort. That being said, so many of the most popular and stylish brands tend to cost hundreds of dollars. After trying out the EyeBuyDirect Grasp Sunglasses (only $32), I don’t think I’ll ever overpay for shades ever again.What makes EyeBuyDirect unique in comparison to other retailers is, much like...
Fendi Brought Y2K Fashion to a Luxury Level For its Spring Summer 2023 Women’s Collection
Cargo pants. Navel-baring knit cardigans. Fuzzy sweaters. Slinky slide platforms. These pieces were staples of Y2K fashion and now on constant rotation as the era’s style revival continues dominate today’s fashion. So far, the spring ’23 collections indicate that the macro fashion trend shows no signs of slowing down. And while there are already plenty of mid-market and high street interpretations of the Y2K revival, Fendi’s latest collection shows what the trend can look like when it’s done at a luxury level. For its spring summer ’23 women’s line, which showed Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week, Fendi womenswear artistic director Kim Jones sent...
Blackpink Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Twist in Chunky Black Boots to Promote ‘Shut Down’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Blackpink arrived to perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” arranging their outfits around their love for black boots. The K-pop group, which includes Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie Kim appeared on the late-night show to promote their new single “Shut Down.” The group was accompanied by a squad of eight dancers who wore black crop tops and matching shorts.
This New Cardigan’s Color-Blocking Is Just Perfect for Fall
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Let’s get the fall vibes going! Grab a spiced latte, sign up for a hayride and get those seasonal candles burning. But wait — first things first. Your outfit! You’ll need something warm and comfy, of course — […]
bravotv.com
Jackie Goldschneider Pairs a Brown Cutout Leather Mini with Ankle Boots on the Red Carpet
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member attended the Bros NYC movie premiere in a sizzling ensemble. Jackie Goldschneider shares in the video above that she’s “a big tracksuit girl.” Still, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member proves time and time again that she also loves to wear glam dresses for nights out on the town. Most recently, Jackie looked stunning in a short leather look for the New York City premiere of Bros on September 20.
Ready for fall! Supermodel Elsa Hosk embraces New York's cooler weather in chic all-black ensemble as she steps out for Vince Camuto event alongside fashion star pal Jasmine Tookes
Supermodel Elsa Hosk proved herself to be a true trendsetter on Thursday night when she embraced the first day of fall with a fashion-forward all-black ensemble. The 33-year-old Swedish style star jetted back to New York City from Paris Fashion Week and wasted no time in embracing the Big Apple's cooling temperatures as she stepped out at an event alongside her fellow model Jasmine Tookes, 31.
