Albuquerque, NM

Ryan X
2d ago

property tax and insurance have doubled in Albuquerque I have three properties that I rent out in Albuquerque! I am still owed over $35,000 in back rent from the CDC order! I have a question do renters want landlords to just take a loss for someone living in their house rent had to increase because of taxes and insurance! the crime in New Mexico is ridiculous and as a result the property insurance has went up significantly!

Rose Pino
2d ago

people who have housing rentals are business too, why weren't you included in the business assistance program too?

New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of […]
New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
NM Democrats condemn New Mexico GOP 'racist' mailer

State Democratic lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, gathered with community leaders at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon to condemn an attack ad mailer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM). They said the ad, which was paid for...
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
New Mexico gubernatorial candidates give their stances on abortion

Abortion continues to be a topic of debate in our state's race for governor. On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Howie Morales hosted a press conference on reproductive rights. Supporters of Michelle Lujan Grisham say limiting access to abortion will force many women to find unsafe alternatives for the procedure. Lila Nezar,...
Recidivism and prison population continue to fall

The prison population of New Mexico has fallen significantly in the last two years, and the number of people being reincarcerated after release has also decreased, according to a new assessment of Corrections Department data. In Fiscal Year 2020, 54% of people released from prison were incarcerated again within three...
