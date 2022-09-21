Read full article on original website
Ryan X
2d ago
property tax and insurance have doubled in Albuquerque I have three properties that I rent out in Albuquerque! I am still owed over $35,000 in back rent from the CDC order! I have a question do renters want landlords to just take a loss for someone living in their house rent had to increase because of taxes and insurance! the crime in New Mexico is ridiculous and as a result the property insurance has went up significantly!
Rose Pino
2d ago
people who have housing rentals are business too, why weren't you included in the business assistance program too?
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in ‘Rust’ shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year’s fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the shooting on the set of […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
Over 100 buried as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 100 people were laid to rest Thursday as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program. The program provides burials for people who have not been claimed after death. 107 people were buried at the Fairview Cemetery Thursday, six of them veterans. Officials say they hold each person for two years […]
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ksfr.org
NM Democrats condemn New Mexico GOP 'racist' mailer
State Democratic lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Javier Martínez, gathered with community leaders at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial site in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon to condemn an attack ad mailer sent out by the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM). They said the ad, which was paid for...
Los Ranchos residents file lawsuit to stop development in the village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight to keep a controversial development from going up in Los Ranchos has escalated. People have now filed a lawsuit against the village to stop the project. More than 200 affordable apartments, a grocery store, a brewery, and a restaurant are slated to go on the southeast corner of Osuna and […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Hobbs School officials waiting to see if war on paperwork actually reduces state-mandated data
Reducing the amount of required data New Mexico schools have to file with the state is at the center of a recently-completed overhaul at the New Mexico Public Education Department. While school administrators in Lea County hope the lightening of the requirements will help, many are still waiting for specifics...
ACLU releases video of New Mexico prison attack showing guards looking on
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The ACLU has released a surveillance video from a state prison showing guards standing around as an inmate is attacked by four other inmates. The civil rights group says this video is the latest example of rampant problems in New Mexico’s prison system. The ACLU says the video speaks volumes about […]
New housing developments in Nob Hill aim to meet rising housing demand
More and more housing options are popping up to feed a housing market developers say is heating up.
Belen police search for answers about airdropped school threat
Belen High School was on lockdown status Friday as police investigated a threat. Officials put the school on lockdown at the end of the school day.
University of New Mexico Hospital adopting new surgical suite standard
“I am so excited that UNMH is creating a state-of-the-art medical facility to be able to deliver more to the people of New Mexico,” Clinical Facilities Development Executive Director April Jaglo said.
kunm.org
THURS: Secretary of state candidate removes gun-for-donation offer, New Mexico braces for exodus from Medicaid insurance, + More
New Mexico candidate removes gun-for-$100 donations offer — Morgan Lee, Associated Press. New Mexico's Republican nominee for secretary of state has removed an online campaign flier that offered the chance to receive a firearm in return for $100 donations to her campaign. The gun "giveaway" offer on a Facebook...
Families of missing and murdered Indigenous people call for help at Haaland event in Albuquerque
Thursday night inside the UNM School of Law was a homecoming for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who was warmly received by an audience of hundreds. But outside, families representing 17 missing or murdered Indigenous people were crying in the rain, asking when their loved ones, or justice, will come to their homes.
Santa Fe seeing an increase in crime, repeat offenders main cause
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
krwg.org
Republican candidate Jeff Byrd runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
Jeff Byrd is a Republican candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands in New Mexico. He talked with Jonny Coker about his campaign.
eenews.net
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
KOAT 7
New Mexico gubernatorial candidates give their stances on abortion
Abortion continues to be a topic of debate in our state's race for governor. On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Howie Morales hosted a press conference on reproductive rights. Supporters of Michelle Lujan Grisham say limiting access to abortion will force many women to find unsafe alternatives for the procedure. Lila Nezar,...
kunm.org
Recidivism and prison population continue to fall
The prison population of New Mexico has fallen significantly in the last two years, and the number of people being reincarcerated after release has also decreased, according to a new assessment of Corrections Department data. In Fiscal Year 2020, 54% of people released from prison were incarcerated again within three...
