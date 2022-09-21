Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Related
mansionglobal.com
A Few Fall Launches to Add to Los Angeles’s Budding Luxury Condo Sector
Projects are coming down the pipeline slowly and the latest batch include multimillion-dollar residences by Melrose Place. The explosive growth that propelled the Los Angeles luxury condo market is beginning to slow, but that doesn’t mean that prices are following suit. Indeed, the average price of properties that are...
An interior designer transformed a minimal New York City bachelor pad into a stunning studio apartment for $2,000 — take a look
Clare Sullivan told Insider: "Some men just don't know how to reflect their interests and decor style in their apartment and living space."
We spent £430k building our dream motorhome – now it’s a mini mansion with a chef’s kitchen, wine fridge & rooftop seats
A COUPLE has shared how they decided to ditch their house and spend $430k on designing and building their dream motorhome. Now, it’s their very own mini mansion, complete with a state of the art kitchen, wine fridge and even a rooftop seating area for them to put their feet up on when they’re on the road.
Is Distressed Furniture Going Out Of Style?
While there's definitely still a demand for the worn-out, distressed furniture look, the style is evolving. The real question is — will it be making the cut?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mansionglobal.com
Even Fido Lives in Style at This Waterfront Compound Outside New York City
This waterfront compound on Lake Quassapaug offers a range of outbuildings, including a two-bedroom guesthouse, a boathouse with an office, a pool house with a kitchenette and a four-season dog house. “It’s a stunning compound,” said listing agent Jill S. Sloane, of Brown Harris Stevens. “You rarely see a property...
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
mansionglobal.com
Boy George Hauls Eccentric Gothic Mansion in London Onto the Market
In London’s posh Hampstead, steps away from the neighborhood’s famous Heath—a sprawling 790-acre green space—a lavish and stately historic home belonging to pop star Boy George has hit the market for £17 million (US$19.2 million). The eccentric space, which fuses Gothic and Italianate architecture, was...
mansionglobal.com
A Statement Chandelier Plays Centerpiece to a Contemporary Dining Room
When Casey Howard and her client saw the Studio Bel Vetro Light Drop chandelier in a showroom, they had an “aha” moment. “We both agreed it was perfect; it’s sculptural in the day and twinkles above the lights at night,” says Ms. Howard, principal designer and owner of Danville, Calif.-based Casey Howard Interior Design.
RELATED PEOPLE
mansionglobal.com
A San Francisco Designer Created His Own ‘Warhol Factory.’ Now He’s Listing It for $8.9 Million.
In 2007, when Ken Fulk purchased a former warehouse in San Francisco, the interior designer envisioned an Andy Warhol-esque studio where he could live, work and play. “I wanted to create my own kind of Warhol factory,” said Mr. Fulk. After buying the brick-and-timber warehouse for just over $3 million, he turned it into a gallery and design studio, topped by a roughly 4,000-square-foot loft where he threw star-studded soirees. He nicknamed the space the Magic Factory.
mansionglobal.com
Downtown Chicago Condo Sells for $20.56 Million, Becoming the City’s Priciest Sale of 2022
A condo unit in Downtown Chicago with a private outdoor pool has sold for $20.56 million, the developer said. The 5-bedroom unit is located at the Magellan Development Group’s Residences at the St. Regis Chicago, according to Sean Linnane, an executive vice president at Magellan. He declined to identify the buyer or the asking price, but said the purchaser requested to combine multiple units and outdoor space.
mansionglobal.com
Water Mill, New York, Home With 9,000 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $6.5 Million
This exceptional home located in Water Mill, New York, features 9,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The expansive kitchen, offering a full array of professional appliances, large center island and a breakfast alcove overlooking the pool, opens to an informal living room warmed by its own fireplace. Articulate construction informs a residence that offers 9,000 SF+/- on three well-articulated levels of living space as a paneled entry opens to the stunning great room under coffered ceilings with a fireplace. A formal dining room, augmented by a large butlers pantry with wine closet, ice maker, dishwasher and assorted cabinetry, makes weekend entertaining effortless. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. A powder room, mud room and a two-car garage round out the first floor. An ingeniously designed room opening to the pool area with spa-like bath, stone floors, refrigerator and various built-ins could serve as a guest master, den, or attached pool house.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
Many San Francisco Residents Are Looking to Leave, Canadian Home Prices Could Drop by 14% by Spring, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Sept. 21, 2022. The Lead. More Residents Looking to Leave San Francisco Than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mansionglobal.com
Sandra Bullock Seeks $6 Million for 91-Acre Farm Outside San Diego
Sandra Bullock is looking to sell her 91-acre avocado and citrus farm in California for $6 million. The estate is made up of three lots in Valley Center, California, about 40 miles northeast of San Diego. It includes a nearly 6,000-square-foot main home and about 1,200 high-quality organic avocado trees that are reaching maturity, in addition to other residences and gardens, according to this week’s listing with Alan Long of Avenue 8, Melissa Russell of Willis Allen Real Estate and Kay O’Hara of HomeSmart Realty West.
mansionglobal.com
Alec Baldwin Lists 10-Acre Hamptons Compound for $29 Million
Actor and long-time Hamptons homeowner Alec Baldwin has hoisted a “for sale” sign up in front of his Amagansett estate in the affluent New York beach town. The 10-acre compound hit the market earlier this week for $29 million. The bucolic spread is described as a “marriage of...
10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space
Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
mansionglobal.com
Let the Sunshine Into Urban Homes: Tricks and Techniques to Boost Natural Light
No one ever complains about having too many windows, said John Potter, a partner with Morgante Wilson Architects in Evanston, Illinois. “The first step in any remodel or new construction is to orient rooms where they can get the most natural light.”. While it’s a little more challenging to bring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SF Symphony collaborates with African-American Shakespeare Company for gala
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Symphony kicked off its new season Friday evening with a one-of-a-kind performance and gala to benefit the artistic community. The season opener was a first-ever collaboration of its kind between the SF Symphony and the San Francisco-based African-American Shakespeare Company (AASC). They performed Felix Mendelssohn's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at Davies Symphony Hall. AASC artistic director Peter Callender directed the actors on stage, including guest stars Chris Sullivan from 'This Is Us.' "We just wanted to bring this entire community a little bit closer to let everyone know that the African-American Shakespeare Company is here, to...
motor1.com
Ram ProMaster shorty camper has everything including the kitchen sink
One look at the Ram ProMaster (aka Fiat Ducato in Europe), especially in the shorter wheelbase configurations, and we're unsure whether it's fit to be converted into a camper. But as we're proven in the past, nothing's impossible for outfitters out there. Case in point: this camper conversion of a...
CARS・
Which House Style Do Homeowners Love The Most? – Exclusive Survey
Each home style has its own storied history of how it came to be and rise in popularity. But what house style do House Digest readers love the most? Read on.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
Comments / 0