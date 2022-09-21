Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
makeuseof.com
8 Killer Apps for Nextcloud on Raspberry Pi
Self-hosting websites and services on a Raspberry Pi at home is a great hobby and reduces your reliance on surveillance advertising companies such as Google and Facebook. If you work from home or run a business, Nextcloud, and its app integrations, provide almost everything you need to opt out of big tech entirely.
makeuseof.com
12 Reasons Why the Amazon Echo Is Better Than Apple's HomePod mini
Given the vast selection of smart speakers on the market today, comparing their many features and benefits can be an arduous task. If you’ve settled on either the Amazon Echo or Apple HomePod mini, then you’re probably searching for reasons to buy one or the other. We’ll show...
makeuseof.com
How to Search for a Word on a Web Page in Any Browser
When you’re looking for a specific phrase or word on a web page, the last thing you want to do is go through the entire page for that word. Searching for a word on a web page is a great way to save time. In this article, you'll find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
How to add widgets to your lock screen in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, Apple users can now add widgets with useful information at a glance to their lock screens. Lock screen widgets used to be reserved for Android phones, but iOS 16 changes that in a big way. In addition to widgets, you can add new wallpapers...
makeuseof.com
How to View Desktop Version of Any Site on Mobile
Sites that implement mobile responsive design make it possible and easy for you to access a mobile-friendly version of their sites. Nearly all modern websites do this. But sometimes, you may need to view or use the desktop version of a site. In that case, what can you do—especially if your computer is miles away?
makeuseof.com
How to Block Access to Apps, Files, and Folders on Windows With AskAdmin
It’s your Windows computer, so it only makes sense that you should choose what other users can access while using it. Maybe you don’t want users to use Skype or go into a certain folder with sensitive information. Perhaps, you don’t want them installing apps through the Microsoft Store. You can block access to all these things and more using an app called AskAdmin.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Apple Music Playback Problems on a Mac
Did you pay for an Apple Music subscription to unlock its extensive music library only to realize that the songs won't play? We understand just how annoying this problem can be. Although there are several things that you can do to fix Apple Music, remember that the problems you face...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Your Firefox Spell Checker
Whether you want to activate or disable your spell checker in Firefox, you have the power to manage these settings. Firefox’s spell checker monitors your spelling when you type words into a text box. Using a spell checker can help you reduce the number of typos in your text....
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Secure Sign In With Ctrl + Alt + Delete in Windows 11
If there is malicious software present on your computer, it can replace the Windows login screen with a fake one to steal your login credentials. To avoid this problem, Microsoft offers a feature called Secure Sign-in, which you can access by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+Del keys on the Windows logon screen. The feature stops these malicious programs from displaying fake logins.
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
makeuseof.com
How Often Should You Upgrade Your Tablet?
Apple releases a new iPad model annually, whether it's an iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, or the vanilla iPad. Besides, other manufacturers like Samsung, Amazon, and Lenovo make tablets and frequently release new versions. But does that mean you should upgrade your tablet every time a new one comes...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a 404 Page in React Using React Router
Sooner or later, a user will visit a URL that doesn’t exist on your website. What the user does after this is up to you. They might press the back button and leave your site. Instead, you can provide a useful 404 page to help them continue to navigate to your website.
makeuseof.com
7 Steps to Prepare Your Mac to Upgrade to macOS Ventura
Apple announced that macOS Ventura would release to the public in Fall 2020. The reviews for the developer and public beta versions couldn't have been better—so it looks like macOS Ventura is going to be good. But before you install it, there are a few steps you should to take to prepare your Mac.
makeuseof.com
The Top 7 Python Frameworks to Customize Your GUIs
Python is a universal language that works well on the backend, frontend, and even on full-stack applications. The standard library has a wealth of modules and libraries, but sometimes you need something more specialized. A graphical user interface (GUI) is essential to create user-friendly applications. However, creating a full GUI...
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 14 review: the familiar iPhone I can’t help but love
“The iPhone 14 isn't a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. But with a great design, screen, performance, and cameras, that's far from a bad thing at all.”. “It’s just another iPhone.” That’s how I’ve heard a lot of people refer to the iPhone 14 — and for good reason. Compared to last year’s model, the iPhone 14 is a very familiar smartphone. It has the same design, screen, chipset, and a very similar camera system.
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt Sensitive Files Using GnuPG on Linux
Nowadays, news revolving around hacking, ransomware, and data compromise is very common. Therefore, it is important to be very vigilant in protecting personal files and sensitive data. On Linux, you have GnuPG, a simple yet comprehensive encryption tool that you can use to secure important data on your system. What...
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix File Explorer Not Opening on Windows
File Explorer is the default file management tool that allows you to browse through your files, folders, and drives with ease. However, just like any other program, File Explorer is not devoid of issues. One such instance is when File Explorer refuses to open. Typically, you should be able to...
makeuseof.com
What Is Crystal Linux? Everything You Need to Know
Crystal Linux is the newest Arch-based distribution on the block, and it hopes to offer a new set of features to the end-users. But how is it different from other Arch distributions, like Xero Linux, Garuda Linux, EndeavourOS, and many others available in the market?. Since the distribution market is...
makeuseof.com
How to Access Your Windows Desktop Storage Using an Android Phone
It can sometimes be harder than you'd like to access the files stored on your Windows desktop or laptop on your Android phone. There are a few methods you can use to do it, but the PC Remote app for Android really helps to simplify the setup process and make it convenient whether you want a wired or wireless connection.
Comments / 0