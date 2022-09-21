ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

8 Killer Apps for Nextcloud on Raspberry Pi

Self-hosting websites and services on a Raspberry Pi at home is a great hobby and reduces your reliance on surveillance advertising companies such as Google and Facebook. If you work from home or run a business, Nextcloud, and its app integrations, provide almost everything you need to opt out of big tech entirely.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

12 Reasons Why the Amazon Echo Is Better Than Apple's HomePod mini

Given the vast selection of smart speakers on the market today, comparing their many features and benefits can be an arduous task. If you’ve settled on either the Amazon Echo or Apple HomePod mini, then you’re probably searching for reasons to buy one or the other. We’ll show...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Search for a Word on a Web Page in Any Browser

When you’re looking for a specific phrase or word on a web page, the last thing you want to do is go through the entire page for that word. Searching for a word on a web page is a great way to save time. In this article, you'll find...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Word#Apple Software#Microsoft Onedrive#Apple Pages#Microsoft 365#Windows Mac#Android
knowtechie.com

How to add widgets to your lock screen in iOS 16

With the release of iOS 16, Apple users can now add widgets with useful information at a glance to their lock screens. Lock screen widgets used to be reserved for Android phones, but iOS 16 changes that in a big way. In addition to widgets, you can add new wallpapers...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to View Desktop Version of Any Site on Mobile

Sites that implement mobile responsive design make it possible and easy for you to access a mobile-friendly version of their sites. Nearly all modern websites do this. But sometimes, you may need to view or use the desktop version of a site. In that case, what can you do—especially if your computer is miles away?
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Block Access to Apps, Files, and Folders on Windows With AskAdmin

It’s your Windows computer, so it only makes sense that you should choose what other users can access while using it. Maybe you don’t want users to use Skype or go into a certain folder with sensitive information. Perhaps, you don’t want them installing apps through the Microsoft Store. You can block access to all these things and more using an app called AskAdmin.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Apple Music Playback Problems on a Mac

Did you pay for an Apple Music subscription to unlock its extensive music library only to realize that the songs won't play? We understand just how annoying this problem can be. Although there are several things that you can do to fix Apple Music, remember that the problems you face...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

How to Manage Your Firefox Spell Checker

Whether you want to activate or disable your spell checker in Firefox, you have the power to manage these settings. Firefox’s spell checker monitors your spelling when you type words into a text box. Using a spell checker can help you reduce the number of typos in your text....
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Disable Secure Sign In With Ctrl + Alt + Delete in Windows 11

If there is malicious software present on your computer, it can replace the Windows login screen with a fake one to steal your login credentials. To avoid this problem, Microsoft offers a feature called Secure Sign-in, which you can access by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+Del keys on the Windows logon screen. The feature stops these malicious programs from displaying fake logins.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How Often Should You Upgrade Your Tablet?

Apple releases a new iPad model annually, whether it's an iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, or the vanilla iPad. Besides, other manufacturers like Samsung, Amazon, and Lenovo make tablets and frequently release new versions. But does that mean you should upgrade your tablet every time a new one comes...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Create a 404 Page in React Using React Router

Sooner or later, a user will visit a URL that doesn’t exist on your website. What the user does after this is up to you. They might press the back button and leave your site. Instead, you can provide a useful 404 page to help them continue to navigate to your website.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

7 Steps to Prepare Your Mac to Upgrade to macOS Ventura

Apple announced that macOS Ventura would release to the public in Fall 2020. The reviews for the developer and public beta versions couldn't have been better—so it looks like macOS Ventura is going to be good. But before you install it, there are a few steps you should to take to prepare your Mac.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The Top 7 Python Frameworks to Customize Your GUIs

Python is a universal language that works well on the backend, frontend, and even on full-stack applications. The standard library has a wealth of modules and libraries, but sometimes you need something more specialized. A graphical user interface (GUI) is essential to create user-friendly applications. However, creating a full GUI...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Apple iPhone 14 review: the familiar iPhone I can’t help but love

“The iPhone 14 isn't a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. But with a great design, screen, performance, and cameras, that's far from a bad thing at all.”. “It’s just another iPhone.” That’s how I’ve heard a lot of people refer to the iPhone 14 — and for good reason. Compared to last year’s model, the iPhone 14 is a very familiar smartphone. It has the same design, screen, chipset, and a very similar camera system.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Encrypt Sensitive Files Using GnuPG on Linux

Nowadays, news revolving around hacking, ransomware, and data compromise is very common. Therefore, it is important to be very vigilant in protecting personal files and sensitive data. On Linux, you have GnuPG, a simple yet comprehensive encryption tool that you can use to secure important data on your system. What...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix File Explorer Not Opening on Windows

File Explorer is the default file management tool that allows you to browse through your files, folders, and drives with ease. However, just like any other program, File Explorer is not devoid of issues. One such instance is when File Explorer refuses to open. Typically, you should be able to...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is Crystal Linux? Everything You Need to Know

Crystal Linux is the newest Arch-based distribution on the block, and it hopes to offer a new set of features to the end-users. But how is it different from other Arch distributions, like Xero Linux, Garuda Linux, EndeavourOS, and many others available in the market?. Since the distribution market is...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Access Your Windows Desktop Storage Using an Android Phone

It can sometimes be harder than you'd like to access the files stored on your Windows desktop or laptop on your Android phone. There are a few methods you can use to do it, but the PC Remote app for Android really helps to simplify the setup process and make it convenient whether you want a wired or wireless connection.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy