13 High-Rated Companies on Glassdoor Offering Fully Remote or Hybrid Work
Work from home and hybrid work arrangements may get you a step closer to your ideal work situation, but it’s not a guarantee that you and the company are the right fit. Credible reviews from present and past employees help you gain insight into what goes unsaid in the job description.
How to Take Notes on a PDF
Have you ever gone through a PDF and felt inspired to add notes of your thoughts and ideas, but you didn’t know how? You might not have time to grab a notebook or open a separate app to take down your notes. Besides, taking down notes on the same...
How Reedsy Can Help You Build a Successful Author Website
A website can be your greatest tool as an author. Add your bio, books, achievements, contact information, and some flair to make it really easy for people to get to know you and your books. You should know that designing and maintaining an author's website takes some work, though. Think...
How to Take Notes in the Linux Terminal With tnote
You probably fire up a text editor every time you need to save an idea, a code snippet, or a URL. But you don't always need to use a text editor to store tidbits. If you indulge with the Linux terminal a lot, you should look into integrating a terminal-based note-taking application into your workflow. Let's learn how you can take notes in the Linux terminal.
The 3 Best eScooter Ride Sharing Companies in the US Right Now
E-bikes are taking over the urban transportation landscape, but e-scooters are also an important player fighting for people's attention. If you're considering using an e-scooter ride-sharing service, you must know that there are quite a few choices. In addition, not all e-scooter ride-sharing companies offer the same benefits, and it's important to know the difference.
How to Fix the 0x800CCC90 Outlook Error When Receiving Emails on Windows
When sending and receiving emails from your Microsoft Outlook client, you may encounter the 0x800CCC90 error. This error can occur due to several reasons. Some common contributing factors include multiple POP3 accounts in your outlook profile, port blocking, and issues with the Outlook client. If your email client is affected by this error, here are a few troubleshooting steps you can try to resolve the error in Windows.
What Is a Mouse Polling Rate, and Does It Actually Matter?
If you are looking to up your game when you play your favorite first-person shooter title, you might be looking for the perfect gaming mouse, but can a gaming mouse improve your headshot accuracy?. Well, probably not—but it can reduce the time data is transmitted from your mouse to the...
10 Linux Command-Line Operators and What They Do
Command-chaining operators are special characters used to write miniature shell scripts in the command line. They are generally used to execute commands in a certain sequence, defined by the placement of operators between the commands. This is incredibly useful in automating tasks. Let's learn about a few common-chaining operators on...
How to Change Your Cursor in Google Chrome
When you're browsing on your PC, your cursor is always there. It allows you to open documents, click on links, enter text, and do so much more so. Changing your cursor is a great way to make browsing more exciting, and it can also help improve your productivity. In this...
How to Create a Heat Map in Excel
Heat maps are a great tool to analyze a lot of data at once, as it uses different colors to represent data instead of having to compare every value. If you need a heat map for your job but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.
What Are Disassociation Attacks?
Imagine you're cruising on an open road when a truck blocks the main road. The blockade forces you to take a detour through a one-way street, where people in an unmarked van seize and strip you of your valuables. That is essentially how a Wi-Fi disassociation attack works: the road...
Women Who Broke Into Tech Are Sharing Their Stories And I’m About To Change Careers
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
3 Ways to Keep Your OpenSea Account Secure
OpenSea has become one of the most popular NFT marketplaces out there today, with a huge range of collections to choose from. This platform also offers a range of other features, such as minting, making it a one-stop shop for all things NFT. But it's important that you know how...
10 Reasons You Should Be Using the GNOME Tweaks Tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux is known for being customizable, and the Ubuntu desktop is no exception. But that doesn't mean you can adjust everything you want out of the box. That requires the installation of additional software. Fortunately, GNOME Tweaks is a free, one-stop shop for making many of the, well, tweaks you...
The 6 Best Authenticator Apps for 2FA and Other Enhanced Account Security
Almost everything can now be found online—from your email and social media accounts to your entertainment and personal finance. However, this means you most likely have many usernames and passwords, which can be difficult to remember. Even if you use a unique username and password combination for all your...
How to Secure Your Binance Account With 2FA
You can have your Binance account shredded and all your money and assets wiped in a snap if you don't guard it jealously. Binance's built-in 2FA makes it a hard rock to crack. It leaves you with no excuses from your side for being vulnerable. So, what are you waiting...
