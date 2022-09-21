Read full article on original website
Related
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
All Rise: Aaron Judge tricks entire Yankee stadium, and Fox broadcast, into thinking he hit 61st homer
There's nothing quite like the atmosphere of baseball during a home run chase, and Aaron Judge's adventures on Thursday showed that and more. Entering the game against the Boston Red Sox with 60 homers on the year and needing one more to match Roger Maris for the longstanding American League record, Judge didn't get many opportunities to make history. Despite Red Sox manager Alex Cora saying his pitchers would "attack" Judge like usual, the MVP candidate was walked in three of his first four plate appearances.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill
Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
TMZ.com
Barry Bonds Rooting For Aaron Judge Amid HR Chase, Break My Record!
Barry Bonds is firmly in the corner of NY Yankees star Aaron Judge as he chases the single-season homerun record once set by him ... saying he wants him to break his record!. “The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?” the former Giants slugger told Sportico.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees reinstate pitcher Scott Effross from IL
The New York Yankees reinstated right-hander Scott Effross from the 15-day injured list Thursday. Effross was placed on the injured
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Maris' record still stands
Going from 0-60 Want to see all 60 of Judge's home runs so far this season? Say no more. A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown" Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.
Comments / 0