There's nothing quite like the atmosphere of baseball during a home run chase, and Aaron Judge's adventures on Thursday showed that and more. Entering the game against the Boston Red Sox with 60 homers on the year and needing one more to match Roger Maris for the longstanding American League record, Judge didn't get many opportunities to make history. Despite Red Sox manager Alex Cora saying his pitchers would "attack" Judge like usual, the MVP candidate was walked in three of his first four plate appearances.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO