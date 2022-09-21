Read full article on original website
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Engadget
VW's latest concept is a self-driving travel pod that can replace short flights
Many automakers dream of self-driving cars that are effectively lounges on wheels, but VW is taking things one step further. The brand has unveiled a Gen.Travel "design study" EV that it hopes could replace short flights. The four-person travel pod would be completely autonomous (that is, SAE Level 5) and revolve around a modular interior that can be customized for each trip. Businesspeople could work at a conference table during a ride, while red-eye travellers could use two seats that convert into beds.
2022 Detroit Auto Show: Ford and Buick dazzle with plans for the future
For the first time since 2019, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) took place, and it was very different from previous years. After three lengthy years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 NAIAS in Detroit finally opened its doors to the media, business professionals, and the general public this week.
topgear.com
Is this self-driving VW concept the future of motoring?
Yikes, let's hope not. Although a car that drives you while you sleep does sound useful... Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Do you ever sit and wonder what you’ll be driving in the next decade? Well...
insideevs.com
NIO EV Offering Way Ahead Of BMW, Mercedes-Benz And VW: Co-Founder
This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
insideevs.com
Acura VP Says NSX Likely To Return With All-Electric Propulsion
The Acura NSX has always been the brand's technological flagship, whether we're talking about the first-generation model with an all-aluminum body, chassis and V6 engine featuring Honda's VTEC system or the current NSX featuring a tri-motor gas-electric hybrid system. As the second-generation model has been discontinued this year with the...
Freethink
On the road to autonomous cars, driver fatigue will be a problem
The dream of roads filled with fully autonomous vehicles is, in the end, about safety. Properly trained and tuned AI will take human error, like driver fatigue and DUIs, out of the equation. But despite the autonomous trucks taking to the road and ride services being rolled out in Las...
2023 Toyota RAV4 Safety and ADAS Features: Everything You Need to Know
Here's a look at the standard and available safety features and advanced driver assistance systems featured on the 2023 Toyota RAV4! The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Safety and ADAS Features: Everything You Need to Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why the Toyota Sequoia Is the Best Hybrid SUV for Towing
Are you considering a hybrid SUV and plan to do some towing? Make sure to take a look at the Toyota Sequoia. The post Here’s Why the Toyota Sequoia Is the Best Hybrid SUV for Towing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Luxury Comes Standard With the 2023 Genesis G90 E-Supercharger AWD
There’s quite a bit to love about the newly refreshed 2023 Genesis G90 E-Supercharger AWD. It’s a sumptuous sedan perfect for cruising in style. Naturally, there are bells and whistles galore. But perhaps the sweetest optional extra on the brand’s flagship sedan is that there are none. With most luxury models, the options and packages […]
