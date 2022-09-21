Read full article on original website
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
FOX Sports
Raquel Rodriguez makes quick work of Dakota Kai on Friday Night SmackDown | WWE on FOX
Former allies Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai went faced off on Friday Night SmackDown. The match came to a quick end when Shotzi made her own appearance in the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Paige Makes AEW Debut At Grand Slam
You never know what’s going to happen when you watch AEW programming, and this week Toni Storm defended the interim AEW Women’s Championship against Serena Deeb, Athena and Britt Baker in a fatal four way match. It was Toni Storm who picked up the win, but after the match Jamie Hayter came out to help Britt Baker and Serena Deeb beat down Athena and Toni Storm.
PWMania
Spoiler: Wrestling Legend Appears at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Tapings
The Great Muta is scheduled to make an appearance on the special two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam episode that will air this coming Friday. The episode was taped on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. During the taping, Sting and Darby Allin faced Buddy Matthews and...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship
This week Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event at Grand Slam to become the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career. Moxley is champion once again and it won’t be long before he defends his title. During the AEW Rampage tapings this week...
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has some spoilers on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that tonight’s show is set to have a lot of “action” spots, with another source noting that there were plans to use a fire paper and a table spot on the show. There will also reportedly be a set up for a potential strap match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Apparent Heel Turn During All-Atlantic Title Match At AEW Grand Slam
Orange Cassidy teased a heel turn when he ambushed PAC in the backstage area on last week's "AEW Dynamite," setting up an All-Atlantic Championship match for this week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode. However, it was PAC who apparently turned to the dark side during his successful title defense against Cassidy this week.
Yardbarker
The Great Muta
Is set to have his final “bye-bye” in 2023. Pro Wrestling NOAH confirmed that the Great Muta (Keiji Muto) will have his final match at the Yokohama Arena on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping. The following contains...
Sami Zayn To Team With Solo Sikoa, Bayley In Action, More Set For 9/30 WWE SmackDown
Three matches have been added to next Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn will team up to face Ricochet and Madcap Moss on the September 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout came together after Ricochet & Madcap confronted Sami backstage and were attacked by Sikoa, who helped the Honorary Uce.
Yardbarker
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, MJF, Saraya, And More Set For 9/28 AEW Dynamite
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is set to be an eventful show, as it will deal with the fallout of Grand Slam. As confirmed during Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, the September 28, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite will feature an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match, where Juice Robinson will face the defending champion, Jon Moxley. Robinson is a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, and he is a former of the Bullet Club. If Robinson beats Moxley, he will earn a shot at the title.
Yardbarker
KAIRI (Kairi Sane) Announced For IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament
KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE, will have a chance to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion. STARDOM has confirmed that KAIRI will compete in the tournament for the title; she has been given a first-round bye. In the semifinals, she will face the winner of Ava White vs. “Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabbert.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson And Jon Moxley Clash To Crown New AEW World Champion
After former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk was injured and pulled from TV following the All Out pay-per-view, the AEW World Title was vacated. AEW needed to crown a new champion. After holding a Tournament of Champions over the past few weeks, we finally got down to the last two participants in the tournament.
Yardbarker
New matches set for Monday’s WWE Raw
Two matches have been added to Monday’s WWE Raw as Bianca Belair will face IYO SKY, while Seth Rollins takes on Rey Mysterio. The end of this week’s Raw featured Damage Control layout Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss after Bayley defeated Bliss. Bayley told Belair she would see her at Extreme Rules on October 8 for the Raw Women’s Championship.
AEW World Championship history: Every title change to date
The AEW World Championship has only been in existence since 2019, but it’s already become one of the most prestigious titles in pro wrestling. The rapid ascent of All Elite Wrestling has something to do with that, but it’s also due to the high caliber and pedigree of the wrestlers who have held the championship. So far, the men who have called themselves AEW World Champion include former world champs from other promotions, a man who made his breakthrough to main event status since his arrival in AEW, and a couple of all-time greats. Let’s take a look at the complete AEW...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Won’t Rule Out Undisputed vs. Elite, Comments On Jon Moxley’s Value to AEW
In an interview with In The Kliq, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of the Undisputed Elite battling the Elite on AEW TV. That seems more unlikely than it did with the release of Bobby Fish, injures to Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly and recent suspensions of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Here are highlights:
Triple H Gives Update on Dwight Howard’s WWE Aspirations
He caught the eye of the WWE executive during a recent tryout.
MLB・
ComicBook
Saraya Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut
The All Elite Wrestling women's division just added another superstar. Saraya made her AEW debut shortly following the AEW Women's Championship four-way match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, coming to the aid of Toni Storm and Athena. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, this is Saraya's first appearance inside a wrestling ring in nearly three years. After retiring from in-ring competition due to injury in April 2018, Saraya held various on-screen roles in WWE for the remainder of her contract. She worked as an authority figure, a manager, and a correspondent for the short-lived WWE Backstage studio show on FS1. Her leap to AEW marks the first time Saraya is working outside of WWE in nearly a decade, and the first-ever NXT Women's Champion appears to be all smiles.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Reacts To Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Win
In the modified words of Booker T, Jon Moxley is now the three-time, three-time, three-time AEW World Champion after his victory over Bryan Danielson on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" last night. A man who almost became Moxley's first major rival during his WWE run, Mick Foley, is very happy with that result.
