Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'
Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
Video shows mobilized Russian soldiers drunkenly fighting one another as Putin's controversial new draft gathers pace
A video on social media, shared by a Belarussian journalist, shows Russian to-be soldiers engaging in a drunken brawl. The over-consumption of alcohol by Russian soldiers has been an issue since the beginning of the invasion. An intelligence report from Britain's defense ministry said "The impact of Russia's manpower challenge...
Russian Commander Suffers Serious Injuries After Fire Attack on HQ—Ukraine
A Russian commander was seriously injured in Ukraine this week, according to the Ukrainian military. Major General Oleg Tsokov, Commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division, was reportedly wounded in a Ukrainian "fire attack" at his HQ near Svatove, in partially occupied Luhansk region. Russia has lost a number of...
Russian 'Butcher' General Promoted, Will Build 'Slaughterhouse': Ukraine
A Russian general condemned by Ukrainian officials as a "butcher" has been promoted to a high-ranking military position within Moscow's government. The Russian Defense Ministry, according to the Odessa Journal, reported on Saturday that Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev had been promoted to the position of Deputy Minister of Defense, replacing General Dmitry Bulgakov, who held the position since 2010. It is unclear at this time why Bulgakov was replaced, with the official report saying that he "was relieved of his post due to a transfer to another job."
Russians occupying Kharkiv region demanded personal data in return for food
Balakliia’s only functioning shop was packed. Residents who had spent six months under Russian occupation queued to buy bread, salami and frozen mackerel. “When the Russians arrived I lost 10 kilograms. My wife lost eight kilograms. There was almost nothing to eat for the first two months,” one customer, Valery, recalled. Showing off his reduced waistline, he joked grimly: “That’s the upside of Moscow rule.”
New Russian anti-war protests as Putin decrees soldiers who refuse to fight will go to prison for up to 10 years
Putin stiffened penalties for soldiers who surrender, desert, or refuse to fight on Saturday, as over 800 were arrested in anti-mobilization protests.
Russian Commanders Striking Dams as They Become Increasingly Concerned—U.K.
Moscow forces have attacked two dams in Ukraine in an apparent bid to trigger flooding and delay the Ukrainian advance.
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in four occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow. In cities across Russia, police arrested hundreds of people who tried to protest a mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country’s troops in Ukraine. Other Russians reported for duty, while the foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly his country had “no choice” but to take military action against its neighbor. Ukraine’s presidential office said the latest Russian shelling killed at least three people and wounded 19. Oleksandr Starukh, the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, one of the regions where Moscow-installed officials organized referendums on joining Russia, said a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the regional capital, killing one person and injuring seven others. Ukraine and its Western allies say the referendums underway in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions have no legal force. They alleged the votes were an illegitimate attempt by Moscow to seize Ukrainian territory stretching from the Russian border to the Crimean Peninsula.
Russians push back on Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russian reserves for the war in Ukraine Wednesday. And in at least 38 cities across Russia, hundreds of people organized protests against the mobilization. Plus, what the Fed’s latest rate hike means for the housing market. And, what’s motivating you...
Russian General Removed From Post as 'Mariupol Butcher' Takes Over
Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev has been appointed as the country's new deputy defense minister.
Protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus: Putin's mobilization off to chaotic start
Russia's "partial mobilization" for its war in Ukraine is off to a chaotic start amid protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus of citizens fleeing Russia, as the Kremlin tightens rules around evading military orders.
Asghar Farhadi Urges Artists Around The World to Join Protests Erupting Over Death of Young Woman Arrested in Iran for Loose Headscarf
As protests continue to erupt in Iran and around the world sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini – the young Iranian woman who died last week while being held in custody by morality police for allegedly wearing a loose headscarf – the country’s film community is intensely engaged and keenly aware that their voices are now even more at risk of being quashed. Two-time Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation”), who is currently presiding over the Zurich Film Festival jury, has issued a statement and a video appeal urging artists around the world to proclaim their solidarity with...
German leader seeks energy deals, alliances on Gulf trip
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the first stop of a two-day, three-country visit to the Middle East aimed at striking new energy deals and forging fresh alliances amid the economic and geopolitical turmoil resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The German government has scrambled to wean Europe’s biggest economy off Russian oil, coal and gas since coming to office last December. While imports from Russia have declined sharply since then, there are fears that Germany, like other European countries, could face an energy shortage in the coming months. Bridging the gap in natural gas supplies is a particular concern and one of the reasons Scholz is also heading to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar together with a high-level business delegation, senior officials said.
BBC
Ukraine war: The Russians risking freedom to protest against Putin's invasion
It is 03:00 in St Petersburg and the streets are deserted. But in one tiny flat in the centre of the city, two activists are wide awake preparing to do something that can be very dangerous in Russia - stage an anti-war protest. The pair agreed to meet us, but...
Dual legal blows hammer Trump
A day of double legal blows undermined ex-President Donald Trump's battle to avoid criminal action for hoarding classified documents and left him exposed to potential civil penalties targeting the business wealth on which his political mystique is built.
Xi Jinping Trends Online Amid Coup Rumors, Canceled Flights
Unsubstantiated claims spread on social media that the Chinese president is under house arrest, although the reports have been dismissed as "wild rumors."
