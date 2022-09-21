Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small
Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
Trailer Premiere: Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Move Into a House of Horrors in Netflix's The Watcher
For anyone who read the 2018 article "The Watcher" in New York Magazine, the prospect of a filmed TV series based on the unsettling series of events depicted therein likely sends a chill down your spine. The true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who bought their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to begin receiving a series of ominous and threatening notes from someone called The Watcher, is the stuff of classic American horror stories, so of course it's Ryan Murphy who's come to adapt the series into a star-studded tale of terror.
12 Fall Books That You Can Easily Read In One Sitting
From hints of spookiness to dysfunctional family dynamics to paranormal romances that make you want to cuddle up with your favorite oversized sweater, these books are perfect for your fall TBR list.
Louise Fletcher: 5 Things About Oscar Winner For ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Dead At 88
Hollywood has sadly lost another one of its greats. Louise Fletcher died at her home in Montdurausse, France at the age of 88 on Saturday (September 24). The actress was a rarity in Tinseltown, finding fame much later in life after putting her career on pause to raise a family. When she did return to the screen for 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest — in her early 40s and little known — it was with a bang, however: Louise walked away with the Best Actress Oscar for her incredible turn as the despicable Nurse Ratched, who made the life of Jack Nicholson’s Randle McMurphy a living hell in a mental institution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
"Blonde," "The School for Good and Evil," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "My Policeman" and other books are being adapted for film and television this fall.
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0