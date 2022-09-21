Tale of the Tape: Leading Rushers - Audric Estime vs. Omarion Hampton

If you’re looking for a game that features a real running backs battle, the contest between Notre Dame and North Carolina won’t be it. While Audric Estime surely thinks it’s cool that he has the most rushing yards for the Irish for three games, it might be slightly concerning for some that Chris Tyree hasn’t held onto that distinction to this point. To Estime’s credit, he somewhat proved to be a threat as a receiver against California. Still, what’s happened to the Irish’s running back corps?

The Tar Heels come into this game with Ovarion Hampton as their top rusher. Just like Estime entering last week, Hampton has not had any receptions yet. Then again, why would he need to be when Drake Maye is picking up right where Sam Howell left off in Chapel Hill? Plus, he’s averaging over a touchdown a game, so it’s unlikely he’s feeling like an insignificant part of the offense.

