Read full article on original website
Related
Black Enterprise to Host Virtual C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Sept. 22
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announces the return of its C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:45 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET. The free event will explore whether the nation’s largest publicly traded...
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
Cornerstone Building Brands CEO Rose Lee Named 2022 Pinnacle Award Recipient by Asian American Business Development Center
CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Cornerstone Building Brands, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that President and CEO Rose Lee was named a 2022 Pinnacle Award recipient by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC). The Pinnacle Award recognizes individuals widely acknowledged as leaders in their fields and at the top of their professional careers. It is the highest honor of the AABDC’s annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards program. As a Pinnacle Award recipient, Lee joins a prestigious group of more than 30 prominent Asian American business leaders who have been recognized since the award’s inception in 2004. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005941/en/ Rose Lee, Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO named 2022 Pinnacle Award Recipient (Photo: Business Wire)
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CFOs see hybrid work as a cost-cutting opportunity
Hybrid work supports work-life balance but can also reduce office-related spending. As the return to work debate heats up between employers and employees, the future looks hybrid. International Workplace Group (IWG), a global flexible-office space provider, shared data with me from a global survey of 250 CFOs that spans industries....
Creating a Values-Based Financial Plan
Personal values play an important role in many aspects of our lives and have become more prominent recently in how we think about and manage our finances. More and more investors are asking how they can support the causes they care about through their financial decision-making. Charles Schwab’s latest Modern...
4 ways small-business owners can retain diverse talent, including mentorship programs and employee surveys
Some experts say having a chief diversity officer can encourage leaders to funnel DEI issues to that person, instead of taking them on themselves.
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expert: businesses should look into sustainable investments
Investing in the planet is something more businesses and financial advisers are taking a closer look at. Alix Lebec, CEO and founder of Lebec Consulting, told WBBM “sustainable investing” is part of the fight to save the planet.
The 50 best companies for Latinas to work for in the United States
Are you ready to jump into the corporate world but unsure where to start? A new report from LATINA Style Inc. has announced a list of the best companies for Latinas in the United States to work. The LATINA Style 50 Report enlists America’s career advancement opportunities for...
What to Know About Data-Driven Decision-Making
A data-driven decision making approach relies on the evidence taken from accurate numbers, detailed research rounds, and infinite calculations of different ranges. Data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to improve customer acquisition, six times more. to retain clients, and 19 times to increase profits. The leading countries with data-focused decision making approaches in organizations worldwide are the United States (77%), the United Kingdom, and Germany (69% each) The least focused on data-based analysis companies are mainly located in India, Spain, and Italy.
thebiochronicle.com
The Challenging Role of a Woman Working in the Construction Industry
It’s no secret that the construction industry is male dominated, with a staggering 99% of on-site construction workers throughout the UK being male, compared to just 11% of women accounting for the entire construction workforce. But what does the role of an on-site female construction worker entail in such...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Businesses with tax haven links ‘won one in six’ public procurement contracts
Businesses linked to tax havens were the winners of one in every six public procurement contracts issued by government across a five-year period, new analysis has reportedly found. Labour criticised what it called a “Tory procurement racket” while others called the figures a “scandal”. The Fair...
CNBC
Latinos are seeing the least amount of growth in corporate board representation, new findings show
Latinos are the second largest demographic population in the United States, but they are vastly underrepresented on corporate boards, according to a new report by the Latino Corporate Directors Association. "Sixty-five percent of Fortune 1000 companies lack Latinos, and Latinos are seeing the least growth of any other group," Esther...
Comments / 0