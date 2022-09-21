The Friday Harbor Wolverines boys soccer team played against Orcas Vikings on their home turf on Orcas on Tuesday, Sept. 20. “Orcas is a long-time island rival and a team we always look forward to playing. They are a strong program that plays a great style of soccer,” coach Brett Paul said. “Last season, Orcas beat us in the semi-finals in the final 4 state tournaments before moving on to win the state championship last November which definitely added fuel to our team’s intensity and focus in practice leading up to this match.”

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO