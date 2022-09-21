Read full article on original website
Related
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
Hide Grandma! Wolf Confirmed in Upstate New York!
Some wildlife watchers in parts of New York State are vindicated as they are not a case of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf!” It really was a wolf. The Associated Press reports that after New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials maintained a large canine killed by a hunter in Otsego County last winter was probably a coyote or a coyote-mix, new information is confirming the animal was, indeed a wolf.
2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York
New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest. Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Be-Leave It? New York Not Listed In Top 10 Foliage Destinations
With so many places to take in the beauty of fall in New York State, there's no way it didn't make the list! Or did it?. USA Today has officially released their yearly picks for the "10Best" destinations for fall foliage, just in time for the season! Their editors carefully selected a variety of locations across the U.S. and left it up to the readers to vote for their favorite.
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!
15 Fall Things People in Upstate NY are Most Passionate About!. I see and hear people in the Capital Region talking about foliage, sipping their pumpkin spice lattes, excited about wearing baggier clothes, getting ready for football, and cider donuts. Are you one of them?. More than likely you are,...
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?
Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol
Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Marvel Fan? Here’s Where To See The Real Upstate NY Avengers Base
There’s no Hollywood behemoth like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 14 years, 29 movies, and 8 streaming shows on Disney+ have brought in more than 26.6 billion dollars in the US alone. Over the course of the series, a lot of New York has been shown on screen. New York...
Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York
Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica. The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Upstate Takeover! A Complete Sea of Bills Mafia Invaded Miami this Weekend!
The Bills lost a tough game to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in front of a massive gang of Bills Backers, many from Upstate NY, who literally took over the city ahead of the game. I've never been to South Beach before, but I imagine it looks much different than...
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Deer Suffering From Fatal Disease Detected for First Time in New York
Deer are dying from a disease being detected for the first time in New York. Three deer in Suffolk County tested positive for bluetongue (BT), a virus closely related to the Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said this is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer.
Happy to See Cops in the Rearview? Why This CNY Family Was
After a long road to a full recovery, a woman saved by New York State Police along the side of a CNY highway is getting a chance to say 'Thank You.'. On Friday, Karolyn Scott got a chance to meet and thank the Troopers who gave her life-saving emergency care after she had become unconscious and stopped breathing while suffering what is often called a 'widow maker' heart attack, police said.
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0