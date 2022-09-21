Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Lowering Of Flags Ordered To Honor Slain Officer
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 26. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana...
inkfreenews.com
INDOT Releases Info Ahead Of US 30 Study
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking input for planning studies along the US 30 and US 31 corridors in northern Indiana. The public may submit comments via project websites for ProPEL U.S. 30 and ProPEL U.S. 31 that launched last month. Based on an INDOT map,...
inkfreenews.com
22 Years Later, California Man Found Guilty Of Rape In Warsaw
WARSAW — A man from California was found guilty in a three-day jury trial after DNA analysis connected him to a rape incident that occurred in Warsaw more than 22 years ago. Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, La Mesa, Calif., was found guilty of rape and kidnapping, both class A felonies.
inkfreenews.com
Beaman Home Among Four Local Entities Receiving Federal Grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $67 million in federal grants to more than 190 public and non-profit entities that received grants through the Victims of Crime Act program, including four from Kosciusko County. The local recipients include The Beaman Home, CASA of Kosciusko County, the Kosciusko...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Cool Temps Settle In For At Least A Week, NWS Says
WARSAW – Cooler temperatures arriving Thursday, Sept. 22, across northern Indiana will dominate the weather forecast for at least the next week, according to the National Weather Service. After recent highs in the mid-80s, Kosciusko County will see highs in the mid- to upper 60s through the end of...
Comments / 0