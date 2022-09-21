ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

SEC releases 2023 schedules, Florida to have six home games

By Sergio De La Espriella
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

The SEC released its 2023 football schedule for all 14 member institutions, with the Florida Gators playing in multiple marquee games.

The Gators’ schedule starts off with a trip to Salt Lake City to face Utah in the return leg of their two-game series. Florida beat Utah 29-26 to open the 2022 season in Billy Napier’s first game as the Gators’ head coach.

The 2023 non-conference schedule also includes games against McNeese (September 9, Home), Charlotte (September 23, Home), and the annual in-state rivalry against Florida State (November 25, Home). The Sunshine State Showdown makes its return to Saturday after the game will take a detour and be played on Friday night in 2022.

Florida’s SEC schedule consists of six games against SEC East division opponents and two games against teams from the SEC West. LSU is the Gators’ permanent crossover game, with that game being played in Baton Rouge on November 11.

The Gators’ rotating crossover opponent in 2023 will be the Arkansas Razorbacks. The November 4 matchup will be the fourth time since 2010 that the two teams have played. It will be the first time the Razorbacks come to Gainesville since Florida’s 63-35 victory in Sam Pittman’s first season as the Razorbacks’ head coach.

With Texas and Oklahoma expected to join the SEC by 2026 at the latest, the 2023 season has the potential to be the last season before the SEC changes its scheduling format. Conversations took place in the offseason to discuss changes to the schedule, with reports stating that a nine-game conference schedule and the elimination of divisions are possible. No official word has been released from the SEC office or the member institutions.

The 2022 Florida Gators will take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT at Neyland Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS. College Gameday, ESPN’s college football pregame show, will be broadcast from Knoxville on Saturday morning. The guest picker will be Heisman trophy-winning quarterback, Tennessee native, and legendary Florida Gators football coach Steve Spurrier.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Sam Pittman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy